Stem Community Fire Department & EMS Inc's Shop

🪙 Presale! Presale! Presale! 🪙

Stem Fire & EMS 2026 challenge coin presale. Be among the first to purchase our 2026 rescue challenge coin. Proceeds benefit the Stem Community Fire Department. Coins are planned to be available July 1st 2026 for pick up at 100 Franklin Street in Stem, NC Mon-Fri 9-4pm. If you decide not to purchase a coin, donations to Stem Fire & EMS can still be made through this link. Your generosity changes lives. Thank you for being our hero today.