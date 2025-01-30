STEM Field Trip: Wartime Innovation Science and Strategy

Dog Tags are metal identification plates used by the United States Armed Forces since World War I. Each service member is issued two tags on a metal ball chain that is worn around the neck. Military tags are embossed with the individual’s name, service number, religion, and blood type. The machine that personalizes your dog tags, is the same type used by the U.S. Department of Defense. You receive two identical dog tags on a chain.

Dog Tags are metal identification plates used by the United States Armed Forces since World War I. Each service member is issued two tags on a metal ball chain that is worn around the neck. Military tags are embossed with the individual’s name, service number, religion, and blood type. The machine that personalizes your dog tags, is the same type used by the U.S. Department of Defense. You receive two identical dog tags on a chain.

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