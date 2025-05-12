STEM Heads Before and Aftercare

STEM Heads offers before and aftercare services Monday through Friday.

Morning Care: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Aftercare: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

We look forward to supporting your childcare needs!



Guardians must pay for Before / Aftercare anytime throughout the week before care is needed!



Before and Aftercare 1 Week: $40/week per camper



Please fill out one form per camper!