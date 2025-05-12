STEM Heads Before and Aftercare

Before Care: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Guardians must pay for Before Care anytime throughout the week before care is needed.
Please fill out a separate form for each camper.
To request multiple days, but not the whole week, select + to add the number of days needed.
Aftercare: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
STEM Heads offers before and aftercare services Monday through Friday.
We look forward to supporting your childcare needs!
Before and Aftercare 1 Week: $40/week per camper
