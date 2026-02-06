Our Bright Future Inc

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Our Bright Future Inc

About this event

STEMing into Sports 2026

121 Center Rd

Dudley, MA 01571, USA

Week 1, 1 Child
$200

**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 1, 2 Children
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 1, 3 Children
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 1, 4 Children
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 2, 1 Child
$200

**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 2, 2 Children
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 2, 3 Children
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 2, 4 Children
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 3, 1 Child
$200

**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 3, 2 Children
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 3, 3 Children
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 3, 4 Children
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 4, 1 Child
$200

**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 4, 2 Children
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 4, 3 Children
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 4, 4 Children
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 5, 1 Child
$200

**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 5, 2 Children
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 5, 3 Children
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Week 5, 4 Children
$725
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!