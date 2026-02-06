STEMing into Sports 2026

About this event
**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 1 (July 6th - July 10th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 2 (July 13th - July 17th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 3 (July 20th - July 24th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 4 (July 27th - July 31st) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 1 child for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 2 children for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 3 children for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
**This ticket purchase is for 4 children for week 5 (August 3rd - August 7th) of our Nichols summer program at Nichols College**
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