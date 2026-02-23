Step 1's 34th Annual Gala Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This Caraway Set features 4 knives, 5 utensils, shears, and a first-of-its kind modular organization unit. This Prep Set is a streamlined set of essentials designed for the modern kitchen! Valued at $250!
Starting bid
Caraway Bake Ware Sets feature durable, aluminized steel bodies, with a non-toxic, non-stick, ceramic coating free of PTFE, PFOA and PFAs. Known for even heating and easy cleanup, these oven-safe pans (up to 550°F) are designed for both performance and aesthetic appeal! Valued at $500!
Starting bid
A one night stay at JResort and dinner for two at J. Paul's Italian Steakhouse! J. Paul's features an elegant and intimate to indulge in expertly prepared Italian fare, as well as premium, top-grade beef selections. Valued at $450!
Starting bid
The Fuji Crosstown series, including models like the 1.3 and 3.0, are designed as versatile, comfortable hybrid bikes for recreational, commuter or fitness riding on pavement and light trails. They feature lightweight aluminum frames with upright geometry, front suspension forks (63mm travel) to absorb bumps, and suspension seat posts for added comfort! Valued at $750!
Starting bid
Hikin's Robot Vacuums are 2.95 - 3.1 inch slim devices featuring 1200-2000Pa suction and 100-150 minute runtime! They excel at cleaning under furniture with tangle-free, non-stick brushless ports. Key features include infrared anti-collision sensors, app/remote control, auto-charging, and boundary strips. Valued at $140!
Starting bid
In this basket , you will receive an Iced Frappe Maker which also brews coffeehouse style coffee! You will also get a Mr. Coffee bean grinder as well as Starbucks Coffee Beans and two tall travel style cups! Valued at $225!
Starting bid
In this basket you will receive a Mr. Coffee Grinder for fresh, customized coffee, often featuring stainless steel blades or burrs, 5-18 grind settings, and 12-18 cup capacities. You will also receive a bag of Starbucks Coffee Beans as well as two Travel Style Cups! Valued at $130!
Starting bid
Get three free sessions of personal training at Union Studio in Reno! Rachel Douglass will work with you to help you focus on your workout goals! Here is a testimonial from one of her clients: "Working with Rachel has been a game-changer for my health and fitness journey. When I first started, I struggling to stay motivated. From day one, she brought not only deep knowledge and expertise, but also encouragement, accountability, and genuine care." - Dan Valued at $200!
Starting bid
In this Soulcendent gift basket you will receive a massage gift card, a Pureglow USB salt lamp, essential oils and refreshing eucalyptus shower steamers to melt away your stress! Valued at $100!
Starting bid
This charcuterie class for four with Jonathan Chapin will help you create a beautifully crafted charcuterie board to show off to your friends and family at your next event! Valued at $1000!
Starting bid
Bring the Easter spirit into your home with this adorable Easter bunny gift basket! In the basket you will receive two stuffed bunnies, scented candles, scented hand made soaps, and a very cute bunny salt and pepper shaker set! Valued at $100!
Starting bid
Get ready for this summer's Hot August Nights with this fabulous gift basket containing: Two wristbands to the Hospitality Tent on Thursday, August 6, 2026, as well as a retro lunch box, two t-shirts, two hats, two bottles of wine, two hitchcaps and two license plateholders! Valued at $600.00!
Starting bid
Art from one of our very own! Our team member, Sheri Jorgensen is artistic to her core and created this beautiful, spring, "Queen Bee" piece of art! Add a colorful and unique touch to your spring decor! Valued at $100!
Starting bid
Enjoy a Gift Certificate for four sessions at Red Light Therapy Fitness Studio! Red Light Therapy and Power Plate work together to help you lose inches, tighten skin, boost circulation, improve cellular health and relieve pain! You will receive complimentary access to: Pilates Reformer for core strength and toning, Styku3D Body Scan and Far Infrared Sauna to detox and relax! Valued at $180!
Starting bid
RenoType is providing this fabulous travel backpack with pockets and spaces for everything you need! Included inside is a Ten Four powerbank, Wrapsody Blu-Tooth Headphones and a Boxanne Wireless Speaker! Valued at $350!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!