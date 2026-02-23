Step 1's 34th Annual Gala Silent Auction

Get three free sessions of personal training at Union Studio in Reno! Rachel Douglass will work with you to help you focus on your workout goals! Here is a testimonial from one of her clients: "Working with Rachel has been a game-changer for my health and fitness journey. When I first started, I struggling to stay motivated. From day one, she brought not only deep knowledge and expertise, but also encouragement, accountability, and genuine care." - Dan Valued at $200!