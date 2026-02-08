STEP BY STEP – SURVIVOR & OVERCOMER C.A.R.E. PATHWAY

The Survivor & Overcomers C.A.R.E. Pathway Membership is a faith-centered support and growth pathway for individuals impacted by murder, suicide, or tragic loss.





This membership provides a safe, structured environment where survivors are gently guided from surviving to healing and toward becoming overcomers—one step at a time. Participants receive ongoing encouragement, curated resources, spiritual support, and access to monthly Survivor Care Gatherings designed to build strength, clarity, and hope.





This pathway is not counseling or crisis intervention. It is a supportive, purpose-driven journey grounded in faith, dignity, and community—allowing each survivor to move at their own pace, without pressure.

Healing happens here—one step at a time.