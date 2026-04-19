STEP Empowerment Fund: Supporting Our Community Projects

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About this event
Provides essential food supplies for a family in urgent need for one week.
Funds a professional tool kit for a Vocational Training graduate to start their career.
Covers the full annual cost (tuition, books, transport) for a student to attend school
Provides the startup capital for a family to launch a small business and achieve independence.
Supports the monthly operational costs of STEP
$
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