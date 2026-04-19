Society To Empower People

Hosted by

Society To Empower People

About this event

STEP Empowerment Fund: Supporting Our Community Projects

Emergency Aid item
Emergency Aid
$25

Provides essential food supplies for a family in urgent need for one week.

Tools for a Trade item
Tools for a Trade
$100

Funds a professional tool kit for a Vocational Training graduate to start their career.

Sponsor a Student item
Sponsor a Student
$250

Covers the full annual cost (tuition, books, transport) for a student to attend school

Micro-Business Seed item
Micro-Business Seed
$1,000

Provides the startup capital for a family to launch a small business and achieve independence.

STEP General Operation Costs item
STEP General Operation Costs
$1,500

Supports the monthly operational costs of STEP

Add a donation for Society To Empower People

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