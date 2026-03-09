Step Forward to Cure TSC Carolinas Raffle

About this event
Unwind, relax and indulge with this thoughtfully curated “Wine Down” basket—perfect for a well-deserved moment of self-care. This basket includes a set of two Rifle Paper Co. acrylic stemless wine glasses, a crisp bottle of Pinot Grigio, an Ashland Lily & Sweet Pea scented candle, a pack of three pairs of Que Bella moisturizing eye masks, an assortment of delicious Ghirardelli milk chocolates and a gift certificate for a private in-home wine sampling experience with PRP Wine International. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or treating yourself, this “Wine Down” basket is the perfect invitation to slow down and savor the moment.
Note: Tasting available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ
Donated by Chloe's Champions & PRP Wine International
Estimated value: $465
✨ Calling all glam girls — this tween dream basket is packed with the cutest bows, beauty goodies, and must-have accessories to add a little sparkle to every day! From trendy press-on nails to bow-themed treasures, this prize is the ultimate glam grab for any tween who loves all things stylish, sweet, and sparkle-ready!
Makeup bag
Press on nails
Wet pro brush
Bow claw clip
Garnier micellar cleanser
Bow gold frame
Pastel gel pens
Powder puffs
Bow phone charger
Headphones
3 piece facial cleanser set - headband and 2 wristbands
Bow hand towel
Lip gloss
Eye shadow
Multicolor pen
Beaded Keychain
Eye shadow
Lip gloss
Body spray
Hair bow (used to tie up basket)
Donated by Ethan's Entourage
Estimated Value: $186
🎉 This kids fun basket is packed with excitement, creativity, and adventure — from games, bubbles, and outdoor fun to a Crayola karaoke machine for endless entertainment! Plus, the lucky winner will score family tickets to the Museum of Life and Science and Marbles Kids Museum, making this basket the perfect prize for unforgettable family fun both at home and out exploring!
4 pack to Durham life and science $92
Family pack to Marbles - $50
Basketball pen
Play-Doh
Ping pong racket set
Water blasters
Crayola Karaoke machine
Chalk and stencils
Bubbles
Go fish handheld game
Bubble blaster
Donated by Ethan's Entourage
Estimated value: $200
This pickleball‑themed basket is a big dill for players and fans alike. Packed with everything you need to level up your game and show off your pickleball pride, it’s perfect for beginners, seasoned players, or anyone who loves time on the court. From must‑have gear and accessories to fun extras that keep the good vibes going, this basket serves up excitement, friendly competition, and plenty of laughs. Best of all—every ticket supports a great cause, so you can smash for charity while scoring an amazing prize!
2 paddles (Engage Encore Pro)
Set of balls
2 metal, insulated tumblers
2 pairs of socks, 2 ball caps
Koozie
Canvas bag with straps
Canvas makeup bag
Towel
Bracelet
Multitool
Notepad
Set of stickers
2 keychains
Donated by Emory's Hope Heroes
Estimated value: $250
🧺 This picnic-themed basket is the perfect recipe for a relaxing day outdoors, featuring a beautiful picnic basket, cozy blanket, and a delicious assortment of sweet and savory treats like nuts, crackers, hot honey jam, chocolate, and wine. Whether it’s a romantic afternoon in the park or a sunny family outing, this charming basket has everything needed for a picture-perfect picnic experience!
Picnic basket (value $150)
picnic blanket
nuts
crackers
hot honey jam
chocolate
wine
Donated by Ethan's Entourage
Estimated value: $210
Chris Prieto's own book on mastering BBQ with a $150 Gift Card accompanied by Walter Magazine that showcases the restaurants Bib Gourmand recognition. Whoever wins this prize will be eligible to meet Chris when redeeming their gift card at the restaurant where he'll also sign your book.
Donated by Prime Barbecue
Estimated value: $185
Set of 4 Burial Beer branded Pilsner glasses, 2 bags of custom blended coffee, sticker packs, and a $50 Gift Card
Donated by Burial Beer
Retail value: $164
Attention, beer lovers! A Charlotte favorite, this basket includes a 4-pack of Copper Altbier, a $50 gift card, branded hat, pint glass, koozie and sticker.
Donated by Olde Mecklenberg Brewery
Retail value: $96
This Game Night Basket will provide hours (perhaps even days) of fun for big kids and adults. It includes three games - New Phone Who Dis, Trivial Pursuit Party and Train Heist; a "Garden Tools" puzzle; some Pop-Secret popcorn and Twizzlers. Plan a fun night in with family or friends. Games are geared toward ages 12 and up.
Donated by Chloe's Champions
Estimated value: $125
Parents, special event organizers, and adults looking for an outdoor and indoor activity will love the convenience, durability, and entertainment offered by this classic 4-in-a-row game. Designed for everyday use for friends and family at home in a playroom, backyard game, or in a classroom as part of an afterschool program for hours of fun. The Jumbo 4-To-Score toy is guaranteed to be a hit at children's birthday parties, professional or collegiate tailgating events, bars, family reunions, and more. This durable game is a life-sized version of the classic ring-dropping game, where the goal is to be the first to connect four pieces in a row in any direction to win. Grown-ups and kids will enjoy playing the life-sized board game while practicing strategy and utilizing critical thinking. Develop social skills encouraging players to interact with each other using communication, teamwork, and collaboration when playing in teams. Educational benefits include mathematical thinking, like using patterns and sequences to identify winning moves. Built-in ring holders keep game pieces in place and the lever empties the game board to restart.
Donated by TSC Alliance Carolinas Region
Paid for by donations from Oriental Trading
Retail value: $145
Enjoy an unforgettable visit to the NASCAR Hall of Fame with up to four general admission passes. More than just a museum, the Hall of Fame is a celebration of the history, heritage, and future of NASCAR, offering immersive exhibits, interactive experiences, and a deep dive into the sport’s most iconic moments and figures.
Perfect for racing fans and newcomers alike, this experience brings you closer to the stories, drivers, and innovations that have shaped the sport.
Please note: This voucher is valid for a one-time general admission only and must be presented at the ticket counter. It is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be reproduced or exchanged. Expires March 8, 2027.
Donated by the NASCAR Hall of Fame
Retail Value: $108 ($27 per ticket)
This lot includes a handmade, beach themed, deco mesh wreath measuring 26 inches round. It is made with three different colors of deco mesh, 4 different ribbons and deco tubing. It includes an aluminum "Welcome" sign. Also inlcuded is a glass, 11x8 in cutting board featuring a beautiful image of "Faith, Hope & Love".
Donated by Sandra Valentine, A Rose of a Rose Gifts & Crafts
& Emory's Hope Heroes
Estimated value: $120
Everything you need for a cozy night under the stars. This basket is packed with camping essentials including a rechargeable lantern, headlamps, insect repellent, citronella candle, and fun fire color packets to bring your campfire to life. It also includes a s’mores station with roasting sticks and all the fixings—plus a book full of outdoor games for the whole family. Perfect for camping trips, backyard bonfires, or summer nights outside.
Donated by Team Jackson
Estimated Value: $112
RushHour Karting – Garner is a high‑energy indoor entertainment destination perfect for adrenaline seekers and group fun. Featuring a newly renovated, multi‑level indoor track with high‑performance gas‑powered go‑karts, it delivers a true racing experience in a climate‑controlled venue. Beyond racing, guests can enjoy chef‑crafted food, a full bar, and a wide range of activities including arcade games, racing simulators, axe throwing, indoor rock climbing, and interactive LED challenge games. Whether you’re a first‑time driver, a seasoned racer, or just there to watch and play, RushHour Karting offers an unforgettable experience for friends, families, and team outings.
This listing is for 4 tickets for an 8-minute race at the Garner location only.
Donated by Rush Hour Karting
Retail value: $100
This raffle item includes 2 tickets to & Juliet, presented by Blumenthal Arts in Charlotte. What if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy? & Juliet flips the script on Romeo and Juliet, imagining a bold new future where Juliet chooses life, independence, and love on her own terms. This high‑energy, feel‑good musical follows her journey of self‑discovery, friendship, and empowerment—set to a playlist of iconic pop hits written by Max Martin for artists like Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, and more. Fun, funny, and uplifting, & Juliet celebrates second chances and finding your own voice.
Details:
& Juliet
8.11.26, 7.30pm
2 tickets (available at Will Call on the night of the show)
Belk Theater – 130 N. Tryon St.
Donated by Bluementhal Arts
Total estimated value: $100
This raffle item includes 2 tickets to Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, presented by Blumenthal Arts in Charlotte. The show is a 90-minute, fast paced parody of Bram Stoker's classic gothic novel, described as a mix between Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps. Co-written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, the play features a small cast—typically five actors—playing dozens of roles through lightning-fast costume changes and gender-bending performance.
Please note: while it is fun for adults, the show contains "adult humor and suggestive innuendo" typically recommended for ages 14 and up.
Details:
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
7.10.26, 7.30pm
2 tickets (available at Will Call on the night of the show)
Booth Playhouse – 130 N. Tryon St. (Second floor of Founder’s Hall)
Donated by Bluementhal Arts
Total net value: $109
Fire up the grill with this all-in-one BBQ bundle, perfect for backyard cookouts and summer gatherings. This set includes a full 31-piece grilling tool kit with carrying case, meat shredder claws, two adjustable aprons, and a burger press for perfectly shaped patties every time. It’s rounded out with local favorites from Mac’s Speed Shop, including Western NC and Carolina BBQ sauces plus pork and chicken rubs. Everything you need to grill like a pro.
Donated by Team Jackson
Estimated Value: $95
A perfect treat for any coffee enthusiast! This basket features a gourmet flavored coffee sampler, paired with rich chocolate biscotti & classic Italian cookies - both perfect for dipping. Create café-style drinks at home with a flavored syrup set (vanilla, salted caramel, hazelnut & French vanilla), and enjoy it all in a large ceramic mug - it’s a cozy, delicious experience in every cup.
Donated by Key's Crusaders
Estimated Value: $85
Make your next beach or pool day even better with this summer-ready basket packed with practical favorites and fun extras. It includes a large mesh beach tote, oversized sandproof blanket, two quick-dry Turkish towels, cup holders for the sand, beach balls, waterproof card games, and a sand remover mitt for easy cleanup. Perfect for family vacations, weekend getaways, and sunny days by the water.
Donated by Team Jackson
Estimated Value: $80
Level up the fun with this exciting LEGO Super Mario-themed basket, perfect for gamers, collectors, and LEGO fans alike!
This bundle includes the LEGO Super Mario Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle set, a 738-piece interactive building adventure designed for ages 7 and up. Builders can recreate epic castle battles with Roy, Chain Chomp, and Toad, plus enjoy fun action features like a catapult, rotating throne, and garden fountain.
Also included is the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant, a 540-piece collectible display model designed for adult builders. This detailed set features a posable Piranha Plant with a movable head, mouth, stalk, and leaves, all rising from a buildable pipe—making it a standout display piece for any Mario fan.
Whether for imaginative play or display, this basket combines interactive adventure and collectible charm for the ultimate LEGO Super Mario experience!
Donated by Sally Ficklen
Estimated value: $80
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