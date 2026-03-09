Step Forward to Cure TSC Carolinas Raffle

Parents, special event organizers, and adults looking for an outdoor and indoor activity will love the convenience, durability, and entertainment offered by this classic 4-in-a-row game. Designed for everyday use for friends and family at home in a playroom, backyard game, or in a classroom as part of an afterschool program for hours of fun. The Jumbo 4-To-Score toy is guaranteed to be a hit at children's birthday parties, professional or collegiate tailgating events, bars, family reunions, and more. This durable game is a life-sized version of the classic ring-dropping game, where the goal is to be the first to connect four pieces in a row in any direction to win. Grown-ups and kids will enjoy playing the life-sized board game while practicing strategy and utilizing critical thinking. Develop social skills encouraging players to interact with each other using communication, teamwork, and collaboration when playing in teams. Educational benefits include mathematical thinking, like using patterns and sequences to identify winning moves. Built-in ring holders keep game pieces in place and the lever empties the game board to restart.





Donated by TSC Alliance Carolinas Region

Paid for by donations from Oriental Trading

Retail value: $145