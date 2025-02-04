Step Game Strong Youth Stepshow Staff Application

The DJ with Sound & Lighting for the Step Game Strong Youth Stepshow will be responsible for creating an electrifying atmosphere through expertly curated music, seamless sound transitions, and dynamic lighting effects. This role is crucial in enhancing performances, maintaining energy levels, and ensuring smooth technical execution throughout the event. The DJ will coordinate with the MC, judges, and event staff to manage music cues, microphone levels, and stage lighting, ensuring that every performance is highlighted effectively. Strong technical skills, experience with event sound and lighting equipment, and the ability to adapt to live event dynamics are essential. With precision and creativity, the DJ will help bring the show to life, making it an unforgettable experience for both participants and the audience.

