S.T.E.P.

Hosted by

S.T.E.P.

About this event

'STEP Into A Decade' Gala

7775 Malone St

Douglasville, GA 30134, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

-            Private table for up to 6 guest

-            Promo items placed in event bags

-            Listed on print & digital literature

-            Mention during historian presentation

-            Name on step and repeat banner

-            Exclusive thank-you package

Gold Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

-            Reserved seating for 3 guest

-            Promo items placed in event bags

-            Listed on print & digital literature

-            Mention during historian presentation

Silver Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-            Reserved seating for 2 guest

-            Promo items placed in event bags

-            Listed on print & digital literature

-            Mention during historian presentation

Bronze Sponsor
$100

- Reserved seating for one guest

-Listed on print & digital literature

-Mention during historian presentation

Add a donation for S.T.E.P.

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