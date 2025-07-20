Step Out & Care Fundraising Walk/Run Registration

Adult Registration for Step Out & Care Walk. If you are creating a fundraising team or joining a fundraising team, you will be provided the link after registration in the email. You will then be provided with a link to share with others to support your team's fundraising goal.





By participating, you are helping to create the Estes Dementia Day Center, showing that you care for local community members in Estes Valley who are struggling with dementia. This is an event for all ages (strollers, wheelchairs, wagons are welcome. Please, NO bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.) for the safety of all. Thank you! Remember that you can dress up if you wish. This will be fun!