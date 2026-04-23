Wayside Uplift Initiative Inc

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Wayside Uplift Initiative Inc

About this event

Step Right Up with Zeffy

109-20 Union Hall St

Jamaica, NY 11433, USA

🎈 FUN ZONE SPONSOR ($50 –100)
Pay what you can

Ideal for small businesses and community supporters

Includes:

  • Logo placement on event flyers (digital + printed)
  • Social media “Thank You” recognition
🎤 MAIN STAGE SPONSOR ($200– $400)
Pay what you can

Enhanced visibility + direct community engagement

Includes everything in Fun Zone, plus:

  • Medium logo placement on official event banner
  • Vendor table opportunity at the event
  • Ability to include branded items in school supply giveaways
🎤 MAIN STAGE SPONSOR ($200– $400)
Pay what you can

Enhanced visibility + direct community engagement

Includes everything in Fun Zone, plus:

  • Medium logo placement on official event banner
  • Vendor table opportunity at the event
  • Ability to include branded items in school supply giveaways
🎤 MAIN STAGE SPONSOR ($200– $400)
Pay what you can

Enhanced visibility + direct community engagement

Includes everything in Fun Zone, plus:

  • Medium logo placement on official event banner
  • Vendor table opportunity at the event
  • Ability to include branded items in school supply giveaways
🎪 BIG TOP SPONSOR ($500– $700)
Pay what you can
🎪 BIG TOP SPONSOR ($500 – $700)
Pay what you can

High-visibility partner with strong on-site presence

Includes everything in previous tiers, plus:

  • Large logo on all printed promotional materials
  • Priority vendor booth placement (high-traffic area)
  • Opportunity to display your branded banner at the event
🎪 BIG TOP SPONSOR ($500 – $700)
Pay what you can

High-visibility partner with strong on-site presence

Includes everything in previous tiers, plus:

  • Large logo on all printed promotional materials
  • Priority vendor booth placement (high-traffic area)
  • Opportunity to display your branded banner at the event
🎟️ RING MASTER SPONSOR ($800+)
Pay what you can

Premier sponsorship — maximum exposure & recognition

Includes everything in all previous tiers, plus:

  • Verbal recognition during event opening announcements
  • Featured sponsor spotlight on our website through January 1, 2027
  • Top-tier logo placement (largest and most prominent across all materials)
🎟️ RING MASTER SPONSOR ($800+)
Pay what you can

Premier sponsorship — maximum exposure & recognition

Includes everything in all previous tiers, plus:

  • Verbal recognition during event opening announcements
  • Featured sponsor spotlight on our website through January 1, 2027
  • Top-tier logo placement (largest and most prominent across all materials)
🎟️ RING MASTER SPONSOR ($800+)
Pay what you can

Premier sponsorship — maximum exposure & recognition

Includes everything in all previous tiers, plus:

  • Verbal recognition during event opening announcements
  • Featured sponsor spotlight on our website through January 1, 2027
  • Top-tier logo placement (largest and most prominent across all materials)
Add a donation for Wayside Uplift Initiative Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!