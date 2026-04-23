Step Right Up with Zeffy

About this event
Ideal for small businesses and community supporters
Includes:
Enhanced visibility + direct community engagement
Includes everything in Fun Zone, plus:
Enhanced visibility + direct community engagement
Includes everything in Fun Zone, plus:
Enhanced visibility + direct community engagement
Includes everything in Fun Zone, plus:
High-visibility partner with strong on-site presence
Includes everything in previous tiers, plus:
High-visibility partner with strong on-site presence
Includes everything in previous tiers, plus:
Premier sponsorship — maximum exposure & recognition
Includes everything in all previous tiers, plus:
Premier sponsorship — maximum exposure & recognition
Includes everything in all previous tiers, plus:
Premier sponsorship — maximum exposure & recognition
Includes everything in all previous tiers, plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!