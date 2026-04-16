Step Up Savannah Inc

Offered by

Step Up Savannah Inc

About the memberships

Step Up Savannah Mobility Movers

Stability Sponsor
$150

Renews monthly

Pay for one participant journey on a monthly basis, as it cost approximately $1,800 to support one participant during their cohort for resources and to pay for credentials.

Double Mobility
$300

Renews monthly

Doubles your impact by helping provide consistent support for two participants working toward employment and long-term stability.

Mobility Movers
$416

Renews monthly

Our $416 Mobility Mover tier represents a commitment to forward movement, supporting multiple individuals on their journey to stability throughout the year.


You would be covering almost Three participants on their journey to financial stability.

Stability Builder
$7,500

Valid until June 2, 2027

A leadership-level commitment helping drive economic mobility for multiple participants each year

Mobility Leader
$10,000

Valid until June 2, 2027

A leadership-level commitment helping drive economic mobility for multiple participants each year.

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