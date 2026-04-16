Step Up Savannah Mobility Movers

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Pay for one participant journey on a monthly basis, as it cost approximately $1,800 to support one participant during their cohort for resources and to pay for credentials.
Renews monthly
Doubles your impact by helping provide consistent support for two participants working toward employment and long-term stability.
Renews monthly
Our $416 Mobility Mover tier represents a commitment to forward movement, supporting multiple individuals on their journey to stability throughout the year.
You would be covering almost Three participants on their journey to financial stability.
Valid until June 2, 2027
A leadership-level commitment helping drive economic mobility for multiple participants each year
Valid until June 2, 2027
A leadership-level commitment helping drive economic mobility for multiple participants each year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!