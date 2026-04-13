Step Up Savannah Inc

Hosted by

Step Up Savannah Inc

About this event

Step Up Savannah: Step Into a New Career

1410-B Richards St

Savannah, GA 31415, USA

Community Supporter
$100

Supports essential event materials

Printing (flyers, signage, name tags)


Resume Station Sponsor
$150

On site Resume Review

Logo will be displayed at Resume Station

Headshot Sponsor
$200

Provides funding for Professional headshots

Logo will be displayed at Headshot station

Refreshment Sponsor
$250

Provide Refreshments for Vendors

Interview Room Sponsor
$300

Sponsor Office for On-Site Interviews

Logo will be displayed by Office

Workforce Champion
$500

Lead Sponsor supporting Workforce Success

Recognized as a Champion Sponsor on website, social media and during event

Add a donation for Step Up Savannah Inc

$

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