Step Up Savannah: Step Into a New Career

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About this event
Supports essential event materials
Printing (flyers, signage, name tags)
On site Resume Review
Logo will be displayed at Resume Station
Provides funding for Professional headshots
Logo will be displayed at Headshot station
Provide Refreshments for Vendors
Sponsor Office for On-Site Interviews
Logo will be displayed by Office
Lead Sponsor supporting Workforce Success
Recognized as a Champion Sponsor on website, social media and during event
$
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