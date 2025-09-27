Stephanie Rose CHS Foundation INC

Offered by

Stephanie Rose CHS Foundation INC

About this shop

Stephanie Rose CHS Foundation Shop

Magnet item
Magnet
$5

Show your support and help raise awareness for Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) with this heartfelt magnet. Perfect for your fridge, locker, or any space you want to keep a reminder of hope and the work being done to support families affected by CHS. Every purchase helps fund awareness materials, educational events, and programs that make a real difference.


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Silicone Bracelet item
Silicone Bracelet item
Silicone Bracelet
$10

Front: You Are Not Alone

Back: In Memory Of Stephanie Rose

CHS Awareness-SRF


Wear your support with this pink silicone bracelet and help raise awareness for Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). A simple reminder of hope and the impact we can make together, each bracelet helps fund educational materials, events, and programs that support families affected by CHS.


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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!