Stephanie Rose CHS Foundation Shop

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Show your support and help raise awareness for Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) with this heartfelt magnet. Perfect for your fridge, locker, or any space you want to keep a reminder of hope and the work being done to support families affected by CHS. Every purchase helps fund awareness materials, educational events, and programs that make a real difference.
Front: You Are Not Alone
Back: In Memory Of Stephanie Rose
CHS Awareness-SRF
Wear your support with this pink silicone bracelet and help raise awareness for Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). A simple reminder of hope and the impact we can make together, each bracelet helps fund educational materials, events, and programs that support families affected by CHS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!