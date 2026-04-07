Stephen A. Tedesco Memorial Car, Truck, Bike & Trike Show (Tractors also welcome!)

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About this event
Sellers, Makers, Growers, Crafters
Reservation is for a 10x10 space. Set up from 8-8:30.
Vendors may also enter a vehicle in the automobile show for an additional show registration fee of $10 if vehicle is registered at the same time as space is reserved for vendor spot. (Total for both registration fees = $20). his is a $5 savings over registration at the gate .
Reservation fee for the car show must be paid at the time of the vendor registration for Discount to be applied. Bikes, trikes, trucks, cars and even tractors are all welcome!
All online registrations will close on May 31st . In person registration still available as space allows after that date . Vendor paid the day of the event will be $15 and Car Show entrance will be an additional $15 if vendor is putting up vehicle in the show.
Non-profit and community-based organization registration . Fees are waived but donations are accepted and appreciated. All proceeds from this event benefits a contingency fund to help local families in need who have experienced a challenging or catastrophic event.
Reservation is for a 10x10 space. Set up from 8-8:30.
Vendors may also enter a vehicle in the automobile show for an additional show registration fee of $10 if vehicle is registered at the same time as space is reserved for vendor spot. This is a $5 savings over registration at the gate .
Reservation fee for the car show must be paid at the time of the vendor registration for Discount to be applied. Bikes, trikes, trucks, cars and even tractors are all welcome!
All online registrations will close on May 31st . In person registration still available as space allows after that date . Vendor paid the day of the event will be $15 and Car Show entrance will be an additional $15 if vendor is putting up vehicle in the show.
Special discounted vehicle show entrance ticket for exhibitors and vendors who sign up and pay in advance .
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