Stephen A. Tedesco Memorial Car, Truck, Bike & Trike Show (Tractors also welcome!)

Sellers, Makers, Growers, Crafters





Reservation is for a 10x10 space. Set up from 8-8:30.





Vendors may also enter a vehicle in the automobile show for an additional show registration fee of $10 if vehicle is registered at the same time as space is reserved for vendor spot. (Total for both registration fees = $20). his is a $5 savings over registration at the gate .





Reservation fee for the car show must be paid at the time of the vendor registration for Discount to be applied. Bikes, trikes, trucks, cars and even tractors are all welcome!





All online registrations will close on May 31st . In person registration still available as space allows after that date . Vendor paid the day of the event will be $15 and Car Show entrance will be an additional $15 if vendor is putting up vehicle in the show.