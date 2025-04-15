Stephens House at BARN BAZAAR - Kindness Bracelets

Each bracelet features a meaningful word chosen by our members and their families. When asked what words matter most in the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, these were their answers - words that reflect values like inclusion, friendship, and joy.
Wearing one is more than a statement - it's a symbol of support, community, and belonging.
