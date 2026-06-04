The Steppin' WORKS Collection

👀 Looking for a more compact option to handle the heat on the floor?



We've got just the thing! Check out the brand-new Steppin Works Fingertip Towels. Made from cotton terry cloth with a subtle orange logo, these 11*18" towels offer a soft feel that’s perfect for taking care of quick perspiration.





It’s the ideal size for women who want a smaller, lighter towel that still gets the job done perfectly. Stop by the merch table and grab this dance-floor essential before they're gone! 🧡🖤





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