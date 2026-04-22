Nevada Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf

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Nevada Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf

About this event

"Stepping In Without Stepping On It: Mediation Strategies That Keep Encounters on Track" Presented by: Danielle Meder

NVRID Member
Free
Members only

If you are a member of NVRID in any category. To access member pricing, please make sure you use your email address associated with your NVRID membership.

RID Region 5 Affiliate Chapter Members
$10

If you are a member of our Region's Affiliate Chapters, please send confirmation of your membership to [email protected] upon registration. Region 5 includes: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington.

Confirmation of your membership: Member card, membership dues receipt with date, anything that shows you're a current member of your chapter.


Non-Member
$20

If you are not a member of NVRID, or a Region 5 Affiliate Chapter Member.

Add a donation for Nevada Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf

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