"Stepping In Without Stepping On It: Mediation Strategies That Keep Encounters on Track" Presented by: Danielle Meder

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If you are a member of NVRID in any category. To access member pricing, please make sure you use your email address associated with your NVRID membership.
If you are a member of our Region's Affiliate Chapters, please send confirmation of your membership to [email protected] upon registration. Region 5 includes: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington.
Confirmation of your membership: Member card, membership dues receipt with date, anything that shows you're a current member of your chapter.
If you are not a member of NVRID, or a Region 5 Affiliate Chapter Member.
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