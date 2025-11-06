Stepping Into the Eight Prayer Watches

Day 1 – Learning Your Prayer Watch





Join us for Day 1 of the Eight Prayer Watches Prayer Retreat. This powerful session will introduce the biblical foundation of the prayer watches and help you discover when your personal prayer watch is—the time God uniquely calls you to intercede, worship, and listen for His voice.

Through teaching, worship, and guided reflection, you will learn how to:

• Identify your personal prayer watch according to Scripture

• Understand how God moves during each watch

• Align your prayer life with His divine timing

• Deepen your intimacy with the Lord through focused, Spirit-led prayer

Come ready to learn, grow, and encounter God in a fresh and personal way as you begin this transformative journey of prayer.







