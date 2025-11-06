Abounding Love Prayer Ministry Inc

Stepping Into the Eight Prayer Watches

Eight Prayer Watches Day 1 SATURDAY ONLY, June 13, 2026
Day 1 – Learning Your Prayer Watch


Join us for Day 1 of the Eight Prayer Watches Prayer Retreat. This powerful session will introduce the biblical foundation of the prayer watches and help you discover when your personal prayer watch is—the time God uniquely calls you to intercede, worship, and listen for His voice.

Through teaching, worship, and guided reflection, you will learn how to:

Identify your personal prayer watch according to Scripture

Understand how God moves during each watch

Align your prayer life with His divine timing

Deepen your intimacy with the Lord through focused, Spirit-led prayer

Come ready to learn, grow, and encounter God in a fresh and personal way as you begin this transformative journey of prayer.



Eight Prayer Watches Day 2 SUNDAY ONLY, June 14, 2026
Day 2 – Activating Your Prayer Watch


Join us for Day 2 of the Eight Prayer Watches Prayer Retreat. Building on what you learned on Day 1, this day will focus on practical activation—putting your prayer watch into action and deepening your connection with God.

During this session, you will:

Practice praying during your personal watch with guidance and support

Engage in Spirit-led worship and intercession

Learn how to sustain your prayer life in alignment with God’s timing

Experience the power of communal prayer with fellow believers

Day 2 is designed to equip and empower you to continue walking in your prayer watch beyond the retreat. Come prepared to experience God’s presence, grow in spiritual authority, and partner with Him in intercession and revelation.



