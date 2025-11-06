Stepping Into the Eight Prayer Watches

Hosted by
Indianapolis, IN 46219, USA (Family Life Center-North Entrance)
Day 1 – Learning Your Prayer Watch
Join us for Day 1 of the Eight Prayer Watches Prayer Retreat. This powerful session will introduce the biblical foundation of the prayer watches and help you discover when your personal prayer watch is—the time God uniquely calls you to intercede, worship, and listen for His voice.
Through teaching, worship, and guided reflection, you will learn how to:
• Identify your personal prayer watch according to Scripture
• Understand how God moves during each watch
• Align your prayer life with His divine timing
• Deepen your intimacy with the Lord through focused, Spirit-led prayer
Come ready to learn, grow, and encounter God in a fresh and personal way as you begin this transformative journey of prayer.
Day 2 – Activating Your Prayer Watch
Join us for Day 2 of the Eight Prayer Watches Prayer Retreat. Building on what you learned on Day 1, this day will focus on practical activation—putting your prayer watch into action and deepening your connection with God.
During this session, you will:
• Practice praying during your personal watch with guidance and support
• Engage in Spirit-led worship and intercession
• Learn how to sustain your prayer life in alignment with God’s timing
• Experience the power of communal prayer with fellow believers
Day 2 is designed to equip and empower you to continue walking in your prayer watch beyond the retreat. Come prepared to experience God’s presence, grow in spiritual authority, and partner with Him in intercession and revelation.
