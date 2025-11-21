The Pilgrimage Inc.

Offered by

The Pilgrimage Inc.

About the memberships

Stepping Into the Story

Stepping Into the Story
$600

Valid until April 20, 2027

This purchase gives you full access to course materials, the course's 12 weekly zoom calls, and cohort interaction spaces for twelve months from the start of the class.

SITS - Installments
$100

Renews monthly

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: By choosing this registration option, you acknowledge that your payment method will be charged on the same day each month UNTIL YOU TURN IT OFF. Your course membership will be considered paid in full after six payments of $100 each. It is the member's responsibility to keep track of number of payments made. No reimbursements for any payments beyond the six payments will be issued.

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