Stepping into the Story

About the memberships
Welcome into the Story God is telling! You've been in it all along. Now you are taking the step to discover just how. We look forward to traveling with you as you take this step.
IMPORTANT FINANCIAL NOTE:
This course costs $1200 in full. Thanks to the generous donations of individuals like yourself, for 2026 we are happy to offer you a place in the upcoming cohort for half price ($600).
If you need further assistance, please message [email protected] to inquire about scholarship availability.
If you are able to pay more than the $600, your generosity will be applied to scholarships for others, for this course or another Pilgrimage program as needed. Thank you.
Renews monthly
Welcome into the Story God is telling! You've been in it all along. Now you are taking the step to discover just how. We look forward to traveling with you as you take this step.
PLEASE NOTE: For this installment option, your payment method will be charged twelve times to cover this year's cost of the course. You will need to turn off the payments yourself after the 12th installment. Please set an alert to remind yourself to do this. The Pilgrimage Inc. is not responsible for any payments made over and above the 12 installments. We regret that refunds in this case are unavailable. Thank you for your understanding.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL NOTE:
This course costs $1200 in full. Thanks to the generous donations of individuals like yourself, for 2026 we are happy to offer you a place in the upcoming cohort for half price ($600).
If you need further financial assistance, please message [email protected] to inquire about scholarship availability.
If you are able to pay more than the $600, your generosity will be applied to scholarships for others, for this course or another Pilgrimage program as needed. Thank you.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!