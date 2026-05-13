Stepping into the Story

Welcome into the Story God is telling! You've been in it all along. Now you are taking the step to discover just how. We look forward to traveling with you as you take this step.





IMPORTANT FINANCIAL NOTE:

This course costs $1200 in full. Thanks to the generous donations of individuals like yourself, for 2026 we are happy to offer you a place in the upcoming cohort for half price ($600).





If you need further assistance, please message [email protected] to inquire about scholarship availability.





If you are able to pay more than the $600, your generosity will be applied to scholarships for others, for this course or another Pilgrimage program as needed. Thank you.