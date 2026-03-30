Stepping Stones Shelter "Gather n' Grill for Good" Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
The Chalet at Pinelakes is a delightful property that is 15 minutes from Flagler Beach, 20 miles south of St. Augustine and 25 miles north of Daytona Beach. The Chalet is a 2385 square foot, three bedroom ranch with 2.5 bathrooms in an open concept home nestled in a quiet, family friendly community. The pool is three to six feet deep with a spa and can be heated seasonally, upon request. There are two work stations, a lanai with seating and a dining table around the pool and several indoor dining spaces: formal dining room, great room with kitchen table, and kitchen counter with tallboy chairs. The kitchen is well appointed with small kitchen appliances. The home is equipped with a washer and dryer and a barbeque grill. The home has 2 cable televisions, two smart televisions, and WIFI access. The family room has a queen size sofa bed. The two full bathrooms each have dual sinks and walk in showers; there is a soaking tub in the master bedroom bathroom.
To view more photos and read more about The Chalet of Pinelakes, click here: The Chalet at Pinelakes is nestled in a quiet community 12 miles from the ocean.
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Two (2) Night Weekend Stay with Breakfast for Two at the Hyatt Regency of Bethesda. Value: $400.00
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Two (2) Tickets to "Riverdance 30" on Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm at Wolf Trap. Value: $100.00
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Four (4) Tickets to "Sleeping Beauty: The Time Traveler" at Adventure Theatre. Value: $112.00
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Two (2) Tickets to The Olney Theatre Center for Buyer's Choice of any 2026 Performance. Only Good for the First Two Weeks of the Show. Not Valid for Saturday Evening or Sunday Matinee. Value: $140.00
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Two (2) Box Seat Tickets to One (1) Chesapeake Bays Home Game of the Winner's Choice. Value: $100.00
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Four (4) Frederick Keys 2026 Season Tickets on Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, MD. Tickets are to any Home Game of Buyer's Choice. Value: $120.00
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Two (2) Washington Commanders 2026 Pre-Season Tickets, Section 303 Row 5 Seats 9 & 10 (Club Level Seats) to a Pre-Season Game Mutually Agreed Upon by Donor and Buyer. Value: $500.00
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Four (4) Upper-level Tickets to a 2026 or 2027 Washington Wizards Home Game Mutually Agreed Upon by Donor and Buyer. Includes an Authenticated autographed photograph of Davis Bertans. Value: $450.00
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Four (4) Baltimore Ravens 2026 Pre-Season Tickets, Section 129 Row 13 (lower deck on 20-yard line) to a Pre-Season Game Mutually Agreed Upon by Donor and Buyer. Value: $380.00
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A Certificate for Butler's Orchard for 2026 "Pick Your Own Season". The certificate is Valid for a Group of Four (4) and Includes (4) Admission Tickets and (4) Small Picking Containers. Value: $48.00
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Four (4) tickets to the KID Museum in Bethesda, MD. Tickets can be used any day or time that the museum is operating. And an Authenticated Autographed Copy of Avril Lavigne's "Make 5 Wishes" Novel. Value: $125.00
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Two (2) passes to The Lego Discovery Center in Springfield, VA. Tickets can be used any day or time the center is operating. Value: $60.00
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Two (2) General Admission Ticket to the International Spy Museum. Valid for one year after the event date and can be used any day or time the museum is operating. Value: $70.00
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Four (4) vouchers for grounds passes to George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Passes can be used any day or time that the grounds are open. Value: $120.00
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Sportsrock party voucher that includes a free party for up to Ten (10) climbers, with instructors, gear, and a private room rental. Value: $560.00
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One (1) Certificate for One (1) Month of unlimited training and classes at the F45 Potomac, MD Location. Value: $200.00
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One (1) Certificate for One (1) Month of unlimited training and classes at the F45 Potomac, MD Location. And a Beautiful Wellness Basket with a Hand Knit Blanket, Hand Soap, and Body Lotion. Value: $400.00
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One (1) Year membership to One Life Fitness, Can be used at any Location in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. Value: $490
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Two (2) Hours of Household Support from Canopy Families. Value: $125.00
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One (1), One (1) Hour Long Mahjong Lesson from Roz Renberg and One (1) Certificate for a "Signature Assortment Budtinis" from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Includes 4 Bundt Cakes. Value: $135.00
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The certificate includes one (1) 11x14" gift portrait, gives winner a full session with variety, as well as a regular projection session for viewing and customizations. Their certificate holds the full $2000 value with the studio if they would like to use it towards different finishes, other sizes, collections or package options. Value: $2,000.00
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Tucked away on the distillery level of Fallen Oak, The Boardroom offers an exclusive, fully indoor setting ideal for intimate gatherings or business meetings for groups of up to 12. Equipped with a TV, Bluetooth Sonos speaker, and a dedicated private server, it’s your secluded space to unwind, connect, or collaborate in style. Value: $400.00
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A Gift Card for Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Rockville, MD for a Wine Tasting for a Group of Four (4). Value: $60.00
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Wines for Humanity Certificate that includes a Five (5) Bottle Live or Virtual Wine Tasting for 14 to 18 People with a Private Wine Advisor. Value: $250.00
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Two (2) Tickets to Tour Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream. The Tour is held Annually and is on Saturday, June 20th, at 10:00am at their Wildwood Shop. The Tour Includes a Guided Tour, Q&A session with Sarah and her Daughter Annie, Unlimited Sampling of their 40 Delicious Flavors, and the Opportunity to Scoop Your own Treat at the End! Value: Priceless, this is an annual event and tickets cannot be purchased, this is an exclusive event for auction winners.
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A $200.00 Gift Card to Burton's Grill and Bar! Value: $200.00
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A $100.00 Gift Card to Chef Tony's Seafood! Value: $100.00
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A $100.00 Gift Card to El Patio Argentine Restaurant in Rockville, MD! Value: $100.00
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A $50 Gift Card to Firebirds Wood Fired Grill! Value: $50.00
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A $100 certificate to Hip Flask Rooftop Bar and Lounge. Must be a Marriot Bonvoy member to use certificate-- if you are not a member, it will include instructions on how to sign-up for free. Value: $100.00
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Two (2) Nando's Peri Peri Vouchers for a Full Platter each. Platters Feed 2-3 People and Include a Whole Chicken and 2 Large Sides. Value: $70.00
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A $100.00 Gift Card to O'Donnell's Seafood & Bakery Market! Value: $100.00
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A $100 Gift Card to Roaming Rooster! Value: $100.00
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A $100 Gift Card to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse! Value: $100.00
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A $100 Gift Card to Silver Diner! Value: $100.00
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A $100 Gift Card to Summer House! Value: $100.00
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Two (2) Terra Gaucha VIP Cards. Each card includes one (1) Complimentary Full Churrasco Experience (All you can eat meat and cold bar buffet) Value: $125.00
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A $20 Gift Card and a Bottle of "Blueberry Brunch" Mead from Clear Skies Meadery & A $25 Gift Card to Stone Silo Brewery. Value: $82.00
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Set of Kendra Scott Alexandria Drop Earrings in Teal Green Illusion. Value: $70.00
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A Beautiful Wellness gift basket donated by The Kiddie Academy of Gaithersburg. The basket includes Lavender infused socks, Lavender body wash, Ginger & Lemon Biscuits, Lavender infused tea, and so much more. Value: $200.00
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A Wonderful Hair Care Basket donated by Progressions Salon. The basket includes many luxury Oribe products. Value: $275.00
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A Wellness Basket donated by Michele and Judith that includes a $100 Gift Card to Blu Water Day Spa, Lumihands Exfoliating Gloves, Cala Gel Beads Eye Mask, Cala Lavender Foot Mask, Goats Milk Lavender Soap, and Sand & Fog Candle. Value: $200.00
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A Certificate to Dill Dinkers Pickleball for One (1) Month of Membership and a $65.00 credit to use at Dill Dinkers. Membership and Credit can only be used at the North Bethesda or Rockville Location. Includes Two (2) Joola "Dill Dinkers" Paddles, Two (2) Paddle Covers, and Two (2) Water Bottles. Value: $260.00
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"Themis" Tiger Eye Marble Bookends with Gold Plated "Legal" Emblem. Value: $107.95
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A Signed Copy of "Lovely One" by Ketanji Brown Jackson. Value: Priceless
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An Authenticated Washington Nationals Baseball Autographed by Third Base man, Brady House. Value: $100.00
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A Vintage tray with a Crystal Decanter, Four (4) Glasses, and Coasters. Includes a 750ml Bottle of Patron Anejo, 750ml of Casa Noble Reposado, Liter of Tito's Vodka, and 750ml of Berentzen Apfelkorn. Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Set your student up for success with this comprehensive, one-on-one coaching package from renowned educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. This bundle includes two (2) 60-minute virtual sessions, tailored to meet your student’s unique goals and needs:
Dr. Kohen brings exceptional expertise, including a Ph.D. from Harvard University (where he was recognized for distinguished teaching), Phi Beta Kappa honors from Columbia University, and experience evaluating applications for highly selective colleges. He has been featured in major media outlets including U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, and Business Insider, and is affiliated with leading professional organizations in college admissions and test preparation.
Additional Details:
How to Redeem:
Winners will contact Dr. Kohen directly at [email protected] to schedule sessions.
A valuable opportunity to give your student a competitive edge in academics, testing, and the college admissions process! Value: $460.00
Starting bid
A 26x18 Giclee Print of Leonid Efremov's Ballerina Series. Value: $120.00
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