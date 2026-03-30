Stepping Stones Shelter Inc
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Stepping Stones Shelter Inc

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Stepping Stones Shelter "Gather n' Grill for Good" Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1070 Copperstone Ct, Rockville, MD 20852, USA

One-Week Stay at The Chalet at Pinelakes (Palm Coast, FL) item
One-Week Stay at The Chalet at Pinelakes (Palm Coast, FL) item
One-Week Stay at The Chalet at Pinelakes (Palm Coast, FL) item
One-Week Stay at The Chalet at Pinelakes (Palm Coast, FL)
$1,200

Starting bid

Value: $2,700.00 The Chalet at Pinelakes, located in Palm Coast, FL, nestled in a quiet community 12 miles from the ocean!! Not available (Blackout Dates): 6/22/26 to 7/10/26 & 9/04/26 to 9/14/26. Please contact owner to arrange dates, Information will be provided to winning bidder.

The Chalet at Pinelakes is a delightful property that is 15 minutes from Flagler Beach, 20 miles south of St. Augustine and 25 miles north of Daytona Beach. The Chalet is a 2385 square foot, three bedroom ranch with 2.5 bathrooms in an open concept home nestled in a quiet, family friendly community. The pool is three to six feet deep with a spa and can be heated seasonally, upon request.  There are two work stations, a lanai with seating and a dining table around the pool and several indoor dining spaces: formal dining room, great room with kitchen table, and kitchen counter with tallboy chairs. The kitchen is well appointed with small kitchen appliances. The home is equipped with a washer and dryer and a barbeque grill. The home has 2 cable televisions, two smart televisions, and WIFI access. The family room has a queen size sofa bed. The two full bathrooms each have dual sinks and walk in showers; there is a soaking tub in the master bedroom bathroom.


To view more photos and read more about The Chalet of Pinelakes, click here: The Chalet at Pinelakes is nestled in a quiet community 12 miles from the ocean.

Weekend Stay at Hyatt Regency of Bethesda item
Weekend Stay at Hyatt Regency of Bethesda item
Weekend Stay at Hyatt Regency of Bethesda item
Weekend Stay at Hyatt Regency of Bethesda
$190

Starting bid

Two (2) Night Weekend Stay with Breakfast for Two at the Hyatt Regency of Bethesda. Value: $400.00

Two Tickets to "Riverdance 30" at Wolf Trap item
Two Tickets to "Riverdance 30" at Wolf Trap item
Two Tickets to "Riverdance 30" at Wolf Trap
$40

Starting bid

Two (2) Tickets to "Riverdance 30" on Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm at Wolf Trap. Value: $100.00

Four Tickets to Sleeping Beauty at Adventure Theatre item
Four Tickets to Sleeping Beauty at Adventure Theatre item
Four Tickets to Sleeping Beauty at Adventure Theatre
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) Tickets to "Sleeping Beauty: The Time Traveler" at Adventure Theatre. Value: $112.00

Two Tickets to The Olney Theatre Center item
Two Tickets to The Olney Theatre Center item
Two Tickets to The Olney Theatre Center
$60

Starting bid

Two (2) Tickets to The Olney Theatre Center for Buyer's Choice of any 2026 Performance. Only Good for the First Two Weeks of the Show. Not Valid for Saturday Evening or Sunday Matinee. Value: $140.00

Two Chesapeake Baysox Tickets item
Two Chesapeake Baysox Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Two (2) Box Seat Tickets to One (1) Chesapeake Bays Home Game of the Winner's Choice. Value: $100.00

Four Frederick Keys Tickets item
Four Frederick Keys Tickets item
Four Frederick Keys Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Four (4) Frederick Keys 2026 Season Tickets on Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, MD. Tickets are to any Home Game of Buyer's Choice. Value: $120.00

Two Pre-season Commanders Tickets item
Two Pre-season Commanders Tickets item
Two Pre-season Commanders Tickets item
Two Pre-season Commanders Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Two (2) Washington Commanders 2026 Pre-Season Tickets, Section 303 Row 5 Seats 9 & 10 (Club Level Seats) to a Pre-Season Game Mutually Agreed Upon by Donor and Buyer. Value: $500.00

Four Washington Wizards Tickets & Autographed Photograph item
Four Washington Wizards Tickets & Autographed Photograph item
Four Washington Wizards Tickets & Autographed Photograph item
Four Washington Wizards Tickets & Autographed Photograph
$200

Starting bid

Four (4) Upper-level Tickets to a 2026 or 2027 Washington Wizards Home Game Mutually Agreed Upon by Donor and Buyer. Includes an Authenticated autographed photograph of Davis Bertans. Value: $450.00

Four Baltimore Ravens Pre-Season Tickets item
Four Baltimore Ravens Pre-Season Tickets item
Four Baltimore Ravens Pre-Season Tickets item
Four Baltimore Ravens Pre-Season Tickets
$175

Starting bid

Four (4) Baltimore Ravens 2026 Pre-Season Tickets, Section 129 Row 13 (lower deck on 20-yard line) to a Pre-Season Game Mutually Agreed Upon by Donor and Buyer. Value: $380.00

Four Tickets to Picking at Butler's Orchard item
Four Tickets to Picking at Butler's Orchard item
Four Tickets to Picking at Butler's Orchard item
Four Tickets to Picking at Butler's Orchard
$20

Starting bid

A Certificate for Butler's Orchard for 2026 "Pick Your Own Season". The certificate is Valid for a Group of Four (4) and Includes (4) Admission Tickets and (4) Small Picking Containers. Value: $48.00

Four tickets to the KID Museum & An Autographed Novel item
Four tickets to the KID Museum & An Autographed Novel item
Four tickets to the KID Museum & An Autographed Novel item
Four tickets to the KID Museum & An Autographed Novel
$40

Starting bid

Four (4) tickets to the KID Museum in Bethesda, MD. Tickets can be used any day or time that the museum is operating. And an Authenticated Autographed Copy of Avril Lavigne's "Make 5 Wishes" Novel. Value: $125.00

Two Passes to The Lego Discovery Center item
Two Passes to The Lego Discovery Center item
Two Passes to The Lego Discovery Center item
Two Passes to The Lego Discovery Center
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) passes to The Lego Discovery Center in Springfield, VA. Tickets can be used any day or time the center is operating. Value: $60.00

Two General Admission Ticket to the International Spy Museum item
Two General Admission Ticket to the International Spy Museum item
Two General Admission Ticket to the International Spy Museum item
Two General Admission Ticket to the International Spy Museum
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) General Admission Ticket to the International Spy Museum. Valid for one year after the event date and can be used any day or time the museum is operating. Value: $70.00

Four passes to George Washington's Mount Vernon item
Four passes to George Washington's Mount Vernon item
Four passes to George Washington's Mount Vernon item
Four passes to George Washington's Mount Vernon
$70

Starting bid

Four (4) vouchers for grounds passes to George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Passes can be used any day or time that the grounds are open. Value: $120.00

Sportsrock Climbing Party Voucher for 10 item
Sportsrock Climbing Party Voucher for 10 item
Sportsrock Climbing Party Voucher for 10 item
Sportsrock Climbing Party Voucher for 10
$150

Starting bid

Sportsrock party voucher that includes a free party for up to Ten (10) climbers, with instructors, gear, and a private room rental. Value: $560.00

One Certificate for One Month of F45 Training and Classes item
One Certificate for One Month of F45 Training and Classes item
One Certificate for One Month of F45 Training and Classes item
One Certificate for One Month of F45 Training and Classes
$60

Starting bid

One (1) Certificate for One (1) Month of unlimited training and classes at the F45 Potomac, MD Location. Value: $200.00

"Take Care of Yourself" Package item
"Take Care of Yourself" Package item
"Take Care of Yourself" Package
$95

Starting bid

One (1) Certificate for One (1) Month of unlimited training and classes at the F45 Potomac, MD Location. And a Beautiful Wellness Basket with a Hand Knit Blanket, Hand Soap, and Body Lotion. Value: $400.00

One Year Membership to One Life Fitness item
One Year Membership to One Life Fitness item
One Year Membership to One Life Fitness item
One Year Membership to One Life Fitness
$190

Starting bid

One (1) Year membership to One Life Fitness, Can be used at any Location in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. Value: $490

Two Hours of House Help from Canopy Families item
Two Hours of House Help from Canopy Families item
Two Hours of House Help from Canopy Families
$60

Starting bid

Two (2) Hours of Household Support from Canopy Families. Value: $125.00

Mahjong Lesson & One Certificate for Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Mahjong Lesson & One Certificate for Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Mahjong Lesson & One Certificate for Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Mahjong Lesson & One Certificate for Nothing Bundt Cakes
$45

Starting bid

One (1), One (1) Hour Long Mahjong Lesson from Roz Renberg and One (1) Certificate for a "Signature Assortment Budtinis" from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Includes 4 Bundt Cakes. Value: $135.00

Lubin Portraits Certificate item
Lubin Portraits Certificate item
Lubin Portraits Certificate
$200

Starting bid

The certificate includes one (1) 11x14" gift portrait, gives winner a full session with variety, as well as a regular projection session for viewing and customizations. Their certificate holds the full $2000 value with the studio if they would like to use it towards different finishes, other sizes, collections or package options. Value: $2,000.00

Board Room Rental at Lone Oak & Fallen Oak Distillery item
Board Room Rental at Lone Oak & Fallen Oak Distillery item
Board Room Rental at Lone Oak & Fallen Oak Distillery item
Board Room Rental at Lone Oak & Fallen Oak Distillery
$100

Starting bid

Tucked away on the distillery level of Fallen Oak, The Boardroom offers an exclusive, fully indoor setting ideal for intimate gatherings or business meetings for groups of up to 12. Equipped with a TV, Bluetooth Sonos speaker, and a dedicated private server, it’s your secluded space to unwind, connect, or collaborate in style. Value: $400.00

Lux Tasting for Four at Cooper's Hawk item
Lux Tasting for Four at Cooper's Hawk item
Lux Tasting for Four at Cooper's Hawk item
Lux Tasting for Four at Cooper's Hawk
$40

Starting bid

A Gift Card for Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Rockville, MD for a Wine Tasting for a Group of Four (4). Value: $60.00

Wines for Humanity Wine Tasting Certificate item
Wines for Humanity Wine Tasting Certificate item
Wines for Humanity Wine Tasting Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Wines for Humanity Certificate that includes a Five (5) Bottle Live or Virtual Wine Tasting for 14 to 18 People with a Private Wine Advisor. Value: $250.00

Two Tickets to Tour Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream item
Two Tickets to Tour Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream item
Two Tickets to Tour Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream item
Two Tickets to Tour Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream
$75

Starting bid

Two (2) Tickets to Tour Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream. The Tour is held Annually and is on Saturday, June 20th, at 10:00am at their Wildwood Shop. The Tour Includes a Guided Tour, Q&A session with Sarah and her Daughter Annie, Unlimited Sampling of their 40 Delicious Flavors, and the Opportunity to Scoop Your own Treat at the End! Value: Priceless, this is an annual event and tickets cannot be purchased, this is an exclusive event for auction winners.

Burton's Grill and Bar $200 Gift Card item
Burton's Grill and Bar $200 Gift Card item
Burton's Grill and Bar $200 Gift Card item
Burton's Grill and Bar $200 Gift Card
$140

Starting bid

A $200.00 Gift Card to Burton's Grill and Bar! Value: $200.00

Chef Tony's Seafood $100 Gift Card item
Chef Tony's Seafood $100 Gift Card item
Chef Tony's Seafood $100 Gift Card item
Chef Tony's Seafood $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100.00 Gift Card to Chef Tony's Seafood! Value: $100.00

El Patio Argentine Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
El Patio Argentine Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
El Patio Argentine Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
El Patio Argentine Restaurant $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100.00 Gift Card to El Patio Argentine Restaurant in Rockville, MD! Value: $100.00

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill $50 Gift Card item
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill $50 Gift Card item
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill $50 Gift Card item
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill $50 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

A $50 Gift Card to Firebirds Wood Fired Grill! Value: $50.00

Hip Flask Rooftop Bar and Lounge $100 Certificate item
Hip Flask Rooftop Bar and Lounge $100 Certificate item
Hip Flask Rooftop Bar and Lounge $100 Certificate item
Hip Flask Rooftop Bar and Lounge $100 Certificate
$70

Starting bid

A $100 certificate to Hip Flask Rooftop Bar and Lounge. Must be a Marriot Bonvoy member to use certificate-- if you are not a member, it will include instructions on how to sign-up for free. Value: $100.00

Two Nando's Peri Peri Vouchers for a Full Platter item
Two Nando's Peri Peri Vouchers for a Full Platter item
Two Nando's Peri Peri Vouchers for a Full Platter item
Two Nando's Peri Peri Vouchers for a Full Platter
$35

Starting bid

Two (2) Nando's Peri Peri Vouchers for a Full Platter each. Platters Feed 2-3 People and Include a Whole Chicken and 2 Large Sides. Value: $70.00

O'Donnell's Market $100 Gift Card item
O'Donnell's Market $100 Gift Card item
O'Donnell's Market $100 Gift Card item
O'Donnell's Market $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100.00 Gift Card to O'Donnell's Seafood & Bakery Market! Value: $100.00

Roaming Rooster $100 Gift Card item
Roaming Rooster $100 Gift Card item
Roaming Rooster $100 Gift Card item
Roaming Rooster $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100 Gift Card to Roaming Rooster! Value: $100.00

Ruth's Chris $100 Gift Card item
Ruth's Chris $100 Gift Card item
Ruth's Chris $100 Gift Card item
Ruth's Chris $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100 Gift Card to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse! Value: $100.00

Silver Diner $100 Gift Card item
Silver Diner $100 Gift Card item
Silver Diner $100 Gift Card item
Silver Diner $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100 Gift Card to Silver Diner! Value: $100.00

Summer House $100 Gift Card item
Summer House $100 Gift Card item
Summer House $100 Gift Card item
Summer House $100 Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

A $100 Gift Card to Summer House! Value: $100.00

Two Terra Gaucha VIP Cards for Dinner item
Two Terra Gaucha VIP Cards for Dinner item
Two Terra Gaucha VIP Cards for Dinner item
Two Terra Gaucha VIP Cards for Dinner
$70

Starting bid

Two (2) Terra Gaucha VIP Cards. Each card includes one (1) Complimentary Full Churrasco Experience (All you can eat meat and cold bar buffet) Value: $125.00

Clear Skies Meadery $20 & Stone Silo Brewery $25 Gift Cards item
Clear Skies Meadery $20 & Stone Silo Brewery $25 Gift Cards item
Clear Skies Meadery $20 & Stone Silo Brewery $25 Gift Cards item
Clear Skies Meadery $20 & Stone Silo Brewery $25 Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

A $20 Gift Card and a Bottle of "Blueberry Brunch" Mead from Clear Skies Meadery & A $25 Gift Card to Stone Silo Brewery. Value: $82.00

Kendra Scott Alexandria Drop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Alexandria Drop Earrings
$35

Starting bid

Set of Kendra Scott Alexandria Drop Earrings in Teal Green Illusion. Value: $70.00

Kiddie Academy of Gaithersburg Gift Basket item
Kiddie Academy of Gaithersburg Gift Basket item
Kiddie Academy of Gaithersburg Gift Basket item
Kiddie Academy of Gaithersburg Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

A Beautiful Wellness gift basket donated by The Kiddie Academy of Gaithersburg. The basket includes Lavender infused socks, Lavender body wash, Ginger & Lemon Biscuits, Lavender infused tea, and so much more. Value: $200.00

Progressions Hair Care Basket item
Progressions Hair Care Basket item
Progressions Hair Care Basket
$75

Starting bid

A Wonderful Hair Care Basket donated by Progressions Salon. The basket includes many luxury Oribe products. Value: $275.00

Wellness Basket and Blu Water Day Spa $100 Gift Card item
Wellness Basket and Blu Water Day Spa $100 Gift Card item
Wellness Basket and Blu Water Day Spa $100 Gift Card item
Wellness Basket and Blu Water Day Spa $100 Gift Card
$90

Starting bid

A Wellness Basket donated by Michele and Judith that includes a $100 Gift Card to Blu Water Day Spa, Lumihands Exfoliating Gloves, Cala Gel Beads Eye Mask, Cala Lavender Foot Mask, Goats Milk Lavender Soap, and Sand & Fog Candle. Value: $200.00

Dill Dinkers Pickleball Certificate, Joola Paddles, & More item
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Certificate, Joola Paddles, & More item
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Certificate, Joola Paddles, & More item
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Certificate, Joola Paddles, & More
$125

Starting bid

A Certificate to Dill Dinkers Pickleball for One (1) Month of Membership and a $65.00 credit to use at Dill Dinkers. Membership and Credit can only be used at the North Bethesda or Rockville Location. Includes Two (2) Joola "Dill Dinkers" Paddles, Two (2) Paddle Covers, and Two (2) Water Bottles. Value: $260.00

Supreme Court Historical Society Marble Book Ends item
Supreme Court Historical Society Marble Book Ends
$60

Starting bid

"Themis" Tiger Eye Marble Bookends with Gold Plated "Legal" Emblem. Value: $107.95

A Signed Copy of the "Lovely One" by Ketanji Brown Jackson item
A Signed Copy of the "Lovely One" by Ketanji Brown Jackson item
A Signed Copy of the "Lovely One" by Ketanji Brown Jackson
$50

Starting bid

A Signed Copy of "Lovely One" by Ketanji Brown Jackson. Value: Priceless

Washington Nationals Signed Baseball item
Washington Nationals Signed Baseball item
Washington Nationals Signed Baseball
$50

Starting bid

An Authenticated Washington Nationals Baseball Autographed by Third Base man, Brady House. Value: $100.00

Vintage Tray with a Crystal Decanter, Glasses, and Alcohol item
Vintage Tray with a Crystal Decanter, Glasses, and Alcohol item
Vintage Tray with a Crystal Decanter, Glasses, and Alcohol item
Vintage Tray with a Crystal Decanter, Glasses, and Alcohol
$90

Starting bid

A Vintage tray with a Crystal Decanter, Four (4) Glasses, and Coasters. Includes a 750ml Bottle of Patron Anejo, 750ml of Casa Noble Reposado, Liter of Tito's Vodka, and 750ml of Berentzen Apfelkorn. Value: $200.00

College Success Coaching Package with Dr. Robert D. Kohen item
College Success Coaching Package with Dr. Robert D. Kohen
$95

Starting bid

Set your student up for success with this comprehensive, one-on-one coaching package from renowned educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. This bundle includes two (2) 60-minute virtual sessions, tailored to meet your student’s unique goals and needs:

  • A one-hour session of College Admissions Consulting: Personalized guidance on application strategy, essays, course selection, extracurriculars, college lists, interviews, and more.
  • A one-hour session of Test Prep Session: Targeted SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT preparation to build skills, boost scores, and increase confidence.

Dr. Kohen brings exceptional expertise, including a Ph.D. from Harvard University (where he was recognized for distinguished teaching), Phi Beta Kappa honors from Columbia University, and experience evaluating applications for highly selective colleges. He has been featured in major media outlets including U.S. News & World ReportForbes, and Business Insider, and is affiliated with leading professional organizations in college admissions and test preparation.

Additional Details:

  • Total Market Value: $460
  • Sessions are conducted via Zoom
  • Must be used within 6 months of purchase
  • Scheduling subject to availability; early booking recommended

How to Redeem:
Winners will contact Dr. Kohen directly at [email protected] to schedule sessions.

A valuable opportunity to give your student a competitive edge in academics, testing, and the college admissions process! Value: $460.00

A 26x18 Giclee Print of Leonid Efremov's Ballerina Series item
A 26x18 Giclee Print of Leonid Efremov's Ballerina Series
$50

Starting bid

A 26x18 Giclee Print of Leonid Efremov's Ballerina Series. Value: $120.00

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