Stepping Stones Shelter "Gather n' Grill for Good" Silent Auction

Value: $2,700.00 The Chalet at Pinelakes, located in Palm Coast, FL, nestled in a quiet community 12 miles from the ocean!! Not available (Blackout Dates): 6/22/26 to 7/10/26 & 9/04/26 to 9/14/26. Please contact owner to arrange dates, Information will be provided to winning bidder.

The Chalet at Pinelakes is a delightful property that is 15 minutes from Flagler Beach, 20 miles south of St. Augustine and 25 miles north of Daytona Beach. The Chalet is a 2385 square foot, three bedroom ranch with 2.5 bathrooms in an open concept home nestled in a quiet, family friendly community. The pool is three to six feet deep with a spa and can be heated seasonally, upon request. There are two work stations, a lanai with seating and a dining table around the pool and several indoor dining spaces: formal dining room, great room with kitchen table, and kitchen counter with tallboy chairs. The kitchen is well appointed with small kitchen appliances. The home is equipped with a washer and dryer and a barbeque grill. The home has 2 cable televisions, two smart televisions, and WIFI access. The family room has a queen size sofa bed. The two full bathrooms each have dual sinks and walk in showers; there is a soaking tub in the master bedroom bathroom.





To view more photos and read more about The Chalet of Pinelakes, click here: The Chalet at Pinelakes is nestled in a quiet community 12 miles from the ocean.