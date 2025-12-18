Offered by

The Collective of Sterling KS club

About the memberships

Sterling Collective Golden Ticket Program

Golden Ticket Subscription
$50

Renews monthly

This is per-person. (Cancel anytime)


When prompted for donations to Zeffy, you can select "other" & $0.00 to avoid additional charges.


As simple as a $100 date night for two that includes food, drinks, entertainment, & connection.

Golden Ticket Annual Membership
$550

Valid until February 23, 2027

This is per-person. (Cancel anytime)


When prompted for donations to Zeffy, you can select "other" & $0.00 to avoid additional charges.


As simple as a $100 date night for two that includes food, drinks, entertainment, & connection.

Golden Ticket Subscription for 2
$100

Renews monthly

This is per-couple. (Cancel anytime)


When prompted for donations to Zeffy, you can select "other" & $0.00 to avoid additional charges.


As simple as a $100 date night for two that includes food, drinks, entertainment, & connection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!