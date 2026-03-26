Steve Parke - Prince: Black, White, Color - Los Angeles

Join us for an elevated evening celebrating the legacy of Prince through the lens of his long-time art director, Steve Parke. Your V.I.P. ticket offers an all-access pass to the following exclusive benefits:

The Ultimate Commemorative Gift: Every V.I.P. guest receives both an exclusive print and the book Prince: Black, White, Color. The book features over 250 images, providing a rare, intimate look at the "Visionary" during his years at Paisley Park and beyond. This will also include 3 never-before-seen prints, recently discovered on April 2nd, 2026.

Priority Seating: Enjoy the evening’s presentations and stories from the best seats in the house.

Gourmet Hors d'oeuvres and 1 Drink Ticket: Savor a curated selection of premium appetizers throughout the evening, designed to complement the sophisticated atmosphere of the gallery. Includes 1 drink ticket.

Exclusive Access: Enjoy the full program with priority entry, allowing you more time to explore the exhibition and participate in the official book signing.