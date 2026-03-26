Steve Parke - Prince: Black, White, Color - Los Angeles

About this event
CA 90026
Join us for an elevated evening celebrating the legacy of Prince through the lens of his long-time art director, Steve Parke. Your V.I.P. ticket offers an all-access pass to the following exclusive benefits:
Experience the magic of the evening with premium access. This tier is designed for those who want the full event experience and priority amenities.
Join the community for a unique celebration of Prince’s visual legacy. This ticket provides standard entry to the exhibition and the main program.
$
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