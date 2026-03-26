Orange Community Arts Guild

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Orange Community Arts Guild

About this event

Steve Parke - Prince: Black, White, Color - Los Angeles

1260 W. 2nd St. Los Angeles

CA 90026

The V.I.P. Gold Experience
$225

Join us for an elevated evening celebrating the legacy of Prince through the lens of his long-time art director, Steve Parke. Your V.I.P. ticket offers an all-access pass to the following exclusive benefits:

  • The Ultimate Commemorative Gift: Every V.I.P. guest receives both an exclusive print and the book Prince: Black, White, Color. The book features over 250 images, providing a rare, intimate look at the "Visionary" during his years at Paisley Park and beyond. This will also include 3 never-before-seen prints, recently discovered on April 2nd, 2026.
  • Priority Seating: Enjoy the evening’s presentations and stories from the best seats in the house.
  • Gourmet Hors d'oeuvres and 1 Drink Ticket: Savor a curated selection of premium appetizers throughout the evening, designed to complement the sophisticated atmosphere of the gallery. Includes 1 drink ticket.
  • Exclusive Access: Enjoy the full program with priority entry, allowing you more time to explore the exhibition and participate in the official book signing.
  • Additional: Drink tickets, exhibition catalogue, and photographic prints available for purchase.

Event Highlights

The New Power Generation (NPG) PremiumPass
$150

Experience the magic of the evening with premium access. This tier is designed for those who want the full event experience and priority amenities.

  • Limited Seating: Seating is limited and will be reserved for those who purchase tickets online first, on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Gourmet Hors d'oeuvres and 1 Drink Ticket: Enjoy full access to our curated selection of high-end appetizers and refreshments. Includes 1 drink ticket.
  • Early Gallery Entry: Get a first look at the curated photography exhibition before the general public.
  • Book Signing Access: Includes priority access to the official book signing line with Steve Parke. (Note: Prince: Black, White, Color book sold separately at this tier).
  • Additional: Drink tickets, Steve Parke's book Prince: Black, White, Color, exhibition catalogue, and photographic prints available for purchase.

Event Highlights

The Purple Army Pass (General Admission)
$55

Join the community for a unique celebration of Prince’s visual legacy. This ticket provides standard entry to the exhibition and the main program.

  • Event Admission: Full access to the photography exhibition featuring Steve Parke’s rare Paisley Park images.
  • Keynote Presentation: Standing room or standard seating (as available) for the storytelling session and Q&A with Steve Parke.
  • Gallery Experience: Explore the curated collection of iconic and never-before-seen images.
  • Book Signing Access: Opportunity to join the signing line at the end of the evening to purchase and have your book signed by Steve Parke.
  • Additional: Drink tickets, Steve Parke's book Prince: Black, White, Color, exhibition catalogue, and photographic prints available for purchase.

Event Highlights

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