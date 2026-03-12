Stevens Raiders Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Guided fishing trip for 3 people in Chamberlain, SD!
Starting bid
Start your day off right with Dark Canyon Coffee
Starting bid
Perfect basket for a mom to be game day ready!
Starting bid
4 flex tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch game of your choice along with a pint glass, koozie, and sticker.
Starting bid
4 flex tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch game of your choice along with a pint glass, koozie, 6-pack of Sasquatch Ale, and sticker.
Starting bid
Enjoy some Firehouse wines and glasses
Starting bid
Relax with some pampering items and wine
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Have some fun baking some chocolate cake and brownies!
Starting bid
Keep your kiddo warm, comfy, and busy at the ballpark or camping with a chair, blanket, pillow, and activities!
Starting bid
Size Large SR Nike Sweatshirt with SR logo and your favorite smackers seeds and big league chew!
Starting bid
Multiple items for any type of weather. Stocking hat, poncho, cooling towel along with Stevens cups, seeds, and bubble gum
Starting bid
Soft and fluffy monkey and a National Geographic Crystal Garden kit
Starting bid
Boys chair and activities to keep your kiddo busy and comfy at the ballpark or whike camping.
Starting bid
Hit the outdoors with the camelback backpack, weather and waterproof puffy blanket, portable crockpot and buff!
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A day at the ballpark: Folding wagon, oversized outdoor blanket (water repellent) , Titan Arctic Cooler(holds 24 cans , keeps ice 2 days) , poncho, Owala-hot/cold ( spill resistant)
Game chair, sunscreen (spray and lotion) , bug spray .
Starting bid
Whiskey Smoker Kit basket with the Bourbon, bitters, simple syrup wood chips, rocks glasses and round ice cube molds...$100 (Butane NOT included)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Cooler, insulated mug, beach towel, popcorn, and Olli Pop
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Elk‘s movie tickets and popcorn
Starting bid
Get your bike ready to go this spring from Acme bikes. $70 value.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Candy, popcorn, blanket
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Everything for a day on the course. Balls, tees, hat, bottle opener, golf brush
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hat, skin stuff
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Volleyball, water bottle, snack box
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10 free pizzas and 6 coupons from wings and rings
Starting bid
Starting bid
Styling products and hair care
Starting bid
Starting bid
Planet Hair gift certificate for a haircut along with pampering items
Starting bid
Starting bid
Dog toys water bottle
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