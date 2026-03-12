Hosted by

RC Stevens High School Baseball Club Inc

About this event

Stevens Raiders Silent Auction

Missouri River Guided Fishing Trip item
Missouri River Guided Fishing Trip
$200

Starting bid

Guided fishing trip for 3 people in Chamberlain, SD!

Dark Canyon Coffee Gift Basket item
Dark Canyon Coffee Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Start your day off right with Dark Canyon Coffee

Baseball Mom Basket item
Baseball Mom Basket
$20

Starting bid

Perfect basket for a mom to be game day ready!

Spearfish Sasquatch Basket #1 item
Spearfish Sasquatch Basket #1
$25

Starting bid

4 flex tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch game of your choice along with a pint glass, koozie, and sticker.

Spearfish Sasquatch Basket #2 item
Spearfish Sasquatch Basket #2
$35

Starting bid

4 flex tickets to a Spearfish Sasquatch game of your choice along with a pint glass, koozie, 6-pack of Sasquatch Ale, and sticker.

Firehouse Gift Basket item
Firehouse Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy some Firehouse wines and glasses

Relaxation Package item
Relaxation Package
$15

Starting bid

Relax with some pampering items and wine

Chocolate Lover’s Baking Kit item
Chocolate Lover’s Baking Kit
$5

Starting bid

Have some fun baking some chocolate cake and brownies!

Girl’s Chair and Items item
Girl’s Chair and Items
$10

Starting bid

Keep your kiddo warm, comfy, and busy at the ballpark or camping with a chair, blanket, pillow, and activities!

SR Sweatshirt and Ballpark Goodies item
SR Sweatshirt and Ballpark Goodies
$20

Starting bid

Size Large SR Nike Sweatshirt with SR logo and your favorite smackers seeds and big league chew!

Game ready! item
Game ready!
$10

Starting bid

Multiple items for any type of weather. Stocking hat, poncho, cooling towel along with Stevens cups, seeds, and bubble gum

Monkey Basket item
Monkey Basket
$10

Starting bid

Soft and fluffy monkey and a National Geographic Crystal Garden kit

Boys Chair and Activities item
Boys Chair and Activities
$10

Starting bid

Boys chair and activities to keep your kiddo busy and comfy at the ballpark or whike camping.

Outdoor Activities Basket item
Outdoor Activities Basket
$75

Starting bid

Hit the outdoors with the camelback backpack, weather and waterproof puffy blanket, portable crockpot and buff!

Day at the Ballpark item
Day at the Ballpark
$75

Starting bid

A day at the ballpark:   Folding wagon, oversized outdoor blanket (water repellent) , Titan Arctic Cooler(holds 24 cans , keeps ice 2 days) , poncho, Owala-hot/cold ( spill resistant) 

Game chair, sunscreen (spray and lotion) , bug spray . 

Whiskey Smoking Kit item
Whiskey Smoking Kit
$40

Starting bid

Whiskey Smoker Kit basket with the Bourbon, bitters, simple syrup wood chips, rocks glasses and round ice cube molds...$100 (Butane NOT included)

Flowers By LeRoy Basket item
Flowers By LeRoy Basket
$15

Starting bid

Day at the Beach item
Day at the Beach
$15

Starting bid

Cooler, insulated mug, beach towel, popcorn, and Olli Pop

Elk’s Movie Package item
Elk’s Movie Package
$10

Starting bid

Elk‘s movie tickets and popcorn

Bike Service Package from Acme Bikes item
Bike Service Package from Acme Bikes
$15

Starting bid

Get your bike ready to go this spring from Acme bikes. $70 value.

Cooler with adult beverages item
Cooler with adult beverages
$15

Starting bid

Quail Oak Wine, Jelly, Candle, glasses item
Quail Oak Wine, Jelly, Candle, glasses
$20

Starting bid

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Candy, popcorn, blanket

Golfers delight item
Golfers delight
$20

Starting bid

Everything for a day on the course. Balls, tees, hat, bottle opener, golf brush

NeeDoh Fun item
NeeDoh Fun
$5

Starting bid

Sunny Days item
Sunny Days
$20

Starting bid

Hat, skin stuff

Volleyball Fun item
Volleyball Fun
$10

Starting bid

Volleyball, water bottle, snack box

Marco’s Bundle item
Marco’s Bundle
$20

Starting bid

10 free pizzas and 6 coupons from wings and rings

Someone’s in the kitchen basket item
Someone’s in the kitchen basket
$15

Starting bid

Hair care basket item
Hair care basket
$15

Starting bid

Styling products and hair care

2 $50 Gift Cards to Sear item
2 $50 Gift Cards to Sear
$25

Starting bid

Hair cut and pampering item
Hair cut and pampering
$25

Starting bid

Planet Hair gift certificate for a haircut along with pampering items

Legos and 3-D printed items item
Legos and 3-D printed items
$15

Starting bid

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$10

Starting bid

Dog toys water bottle

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!