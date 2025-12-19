Stevens Raiders Sponsorships

About this event
This will be a full page ad in this season’s program. Two family season passes included.
This will be a half page ad in this season's program. One family season pass included.
This will be a quarter page ad in this season's program.
This will be an eighth page ad (business card size) in this season's program.
Game day sponsor will recognized at a home game during the season. This sponsorship will go toward game day balls and other field expenses.
This will include a full page ad in our program along with a field banner.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!