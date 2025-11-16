Hosted by

Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

About this raffle

Premium Margarita Basket Raffle - Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

Premium Margarita Basket
$10

A smooth and refreshing margarita experience! This basket includes Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino, Grand Marnier, premium Fever-Tree Margarita Mix, margarita salt, a stainless-steel shaker, and a Tequila Serving Set. Everything needed to make elevated margaritas at home.

Contents List:

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino Tequila

Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur

Fever-Tree Margarita Mix

Master of Mixes Margarita Salt

Stainless-steel cocktail shaker

Tequila serving set (tray + glasses)

Bundle Pack 3 Tickets for $25
$25
This includes 3 tickets

When you buy 3 raffle tickets for this basket you save.

Add a donation for Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!