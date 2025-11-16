Hosted by

Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

About this raffle

Ultimate Vodka Experience Basket Raffle - Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

Ultimate Vodka Experience Basket
$15

A top-shelf vodka collection perfect for martini lovers and cocktail creators! This basket features Tito’s, Ketel One, Smoke Lab, and Grey Goose, plus martini mixers, Sun Cruiser cocktails, martini glasses, and a stainless-steel shaker. A complete bar-ready set!

Contents List:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (full size)

Ketel One Vodka (full size)

Smoke Lab Vodka (full size)

Grey Goose Vodka (full size)

“Martini Time” zero-proof cocktail mixer set

Sun Cruiser canned cocktails

Stainless-steel cocktail shaker

2 martini glasses

Bundle Pack 3 Tickets for $35
$35
This includes 3 tickets

When you buy 3 raffle tickets for this basket you save.

Add a donation for Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!