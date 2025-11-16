Cognac Luxury Basket Raffle - Stevenson Family, Baltimore Maryland Committee

The Cognac Luxury Basket is the ultimate prize for any cognac lover. Beautifully curated and elegantly presented, this basket features top-shelf Hennessy, premium glassware, and stylish accessories that elevate any home bar.



Anchored by two full-size bottles of Hennessy Very Special (V.S.), this basket delivers the smooth, bold flavor the brand is famous for. It also includes two decorative decanter-style cognac bottles and a stunning 7-piece glass & decanter set, perfect for entertaining or display.



To round out the experience, the basket includes assorted BuzzBallz cocktails for fun variety and is arranged in a large woven basket finished with an eye-catching gold bow.



This is a standout, high-value raffle prize—luxurious, impressive, and guaranteed to draw attention.













📦 Basket Contents



(2) Hennessy Very Special (V.S.) full-size bottles



(2) Decorative decanter-style cognac bottles



(1) 7-piece Glass & Decanter Set (1 decanter + 6 glasses)



Assorted BuzzBallz ready-to-drink cocktails



