Stewardship Circle

This quarterly gift unlocks our exclusive stewardship community! Connect with like-minded peers, get access to weekly expert discussions on our members-only discussion board. Get exclusive access to and collect our custom pin collections designed by Roots & Rivers staff! New pins drop quarterly, with a fifth annual commemorative pin released each new year, highlighting our most successful project from the year prior!





Not only do you enjoy our program bonuses, your recurring support directly upholds our mission work - $50 helps us replace a broken sprayer, $100 purchases a flat of native plant plugs for restoration, and $1,000 funds our expert crew for a full day!