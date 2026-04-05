Stewardship Trust Launch: Reclaiming Land, Building Community, Securing the Future

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About this event
For individuals who want to attend, learn, and get connected.
Support event operations and early stage development of the Trust.
Support event operations and early stage development of the Trust.
For those ready to actively support land, agriculture, and workforce development efforts.
For those ready to actively support land, agriculture, and workforce development efforts.
Early Financial backers helping establish the foundation of the Trust's first projects
Early Financial backers helping establish the foundation of the Trust's first projects
Early Financial backers helping establish the foundation of the Trust's first projects.
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