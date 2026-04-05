SFHSF

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SFHSF

About this event

Stewardship Trust Launch: Reclaiming Land, Building Community, Securing the Future

Community Access Ticket
Free

For individuals who want to attend, learn, and get connected.

Stewardship Supporter
$25

Support event operations and early stage development of the Trust.

Stewardship Supporter
$50

Support event operations and early stage development of the Trust.

Community Builder
$100

For those ready to actively support land, agriculture, and workforce development efforts.

Community Builder
$250

For those ready to actively support land, agriculture, and workforce development efforts.

Founding Steward
$500

Early Financial backers helping establish the foundation of the Trust's first projects

Founding Steward
$1,000

Early Financial backers helping establish the foundation of the Trust's first projects

Founding Steward
$1,500

Early Financial backers helping establish the foundation of the Trust's first projects.

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