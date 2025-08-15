Stewart Foundation & OSHAG Guyana Mission Trip

auctionV2.input.startingBid
White woven hat with black brim, bursting with bright satin blooms in yellow, green, and teal. Pure floral joy! FMV: $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black-and-gold wide brim with champagne feathers and swirling ribbons. Elegance with a dash of drama.
FMV: $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bold rust-red fedora with sleek black band. Timeless style, effortless confidence.
FMV: $65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cream hat with sparkling crystal trim and soft champagne feather loops. Classic luxury.
FMV: $70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rhinestone-encrusted silver fascinator with sculptural flair. Made for the spotlight.
FMV: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cobalt blue with cascading satin ruffles and gold trim. Regal drama at its best..
FMV: $70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Navy wide brim with pearl trim and jeweled rose. Classic sophistication.
FMV: $70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fresh green hat with crystal-studded ribbon loops. Vibrant and captivating.
FMV: $65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sage-green hat with sculptural bow and jeweled accent. Quiet sophistication.
FMV: $65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
All-black with organza swirls and feather bloom. Pure drama.
FMV: $70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Petite pillbox with pastel lace, rhinestones, and bow. Whimsical charm.
FMV: $50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Shimmering gold hat with a bold navy rose accent. A true showstopper for any special occasion!
FMV: $70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Natural jute tote and matching pouch with bold “N” crest, perfect for stylish organization
FMV: $45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Jute tote with playful bold lettering, ready to carry your daily hustle
FMV: $40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
White zip-top tote with iconic black logo print and metallic handles for a glam touch
FMV: $50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sleek white leather-look tote with olive front pocket and tan handles for modern function
FMV: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Metallic snakeskin crossbody with fringe tassel and gold chain strap for instant shine.
FMV: $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Navy tote splashed with bold, colorful “LOVE” typography for a fun fashion statement
FMV: $45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black leather-look tote with silver chain straps and studded trim for edgy sophistication
FMV: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Oversized faux-python bag with gold hardware for fierce yet versatile style
FMV: $65
auctionV2.input.startingBid
White Christian Siriano tote with black handles and mini matching bag charm
FMV: $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Black crossbody with silver studs in a striking circular pattern for rockstar energy
FMV: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sleek, spacious, and effortlessly chic. Gold-tone hardware and multiple carry options make this your go-to bag for work or weekend
FMV: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Iconic Harrods luxury in bold red. Features a roomy interior and matching zip pouch — perfect for everyday sophistication
FMV: $75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wild style meets convenience. Compact, versatile, and ready to make a statement day or night
FMV: $45
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Vibrant Ankara pattern with a unique gold-tone handle. Eye-catching and perfect for special occasions
FMV: $55
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Rich caramel tone, roomy compartments, and elegant gold hardware for timeless style
FMV: $60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Edgy meets functional. Perfect size for your essentials with a modern gold chain accent
FMV: $50
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing