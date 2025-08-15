eventClosed

Stewart Foundation & OSHAG Guyana Mission Trip

auction.pickupLocation

1970 Panola Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058, USA

Hat #1-Spring Garden Showstopper item
Hat #1-Spring Garden Showstopper
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

White woven hat with black brim, bursting with bright satin blooms in yellow, green, and teal. Pure floral joy! FMV: $75

Hat 2-Midnight at the Derby item
Hat 2-Midnight at the Derby
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Black-and-gold wide brim with champagne feathers and swirling ribbons. Elegance with a dash of drama.

FMV: $75

Hat #3-The Scarlet Statement item
Hat #3-The Scarlet Statement
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bold rust-red fedora with sleek black band. Timeless style, effortless confidence.

FMV: $65

Hat #4-Champaign Dreams item
Hat #4-Champaign Dreams
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cream hat with sparkling crystal trim and soft champagne feather loops. Classic luxury.

FMV: $70

Hat #5-Silver Starlight Fascinator item
Hat #5-Silver Starlight Fascinator
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Rhinestone-encrusted silver fascinator with sculptural flair. Made for the spotlight.

FMV: $55

Hat #6-Royal Ruffles item
Hat #6-Royal Ruffles
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cobalt blue with cascading satin ruffles and gold trim. Regal drama at its best..

FMV: $70

Hat #7-Midnight Bloom item
Hat #7-Midnight Bloom
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Navy wide brim with pearl trim and jeweled rose. Classic sophistication.

FMV: $70

Hat #8-Emerald Envy item
Hat #8-Emerald Envy
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Fresh green hat with crystal-studded ribbon loops. Vibrant and captivating.

FMV: $65

Hat #9-Sage Elegance SOLD item
Hat #9-Sage Elegance SOLD
free

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sage-green hat with sculptural bow and jeweled accent. Quiet sophistication.

FMV: $65

Hat #10-Midnight Whispers item
Hat #10-Midnight Whispers
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

All-black with organza swirls and feather bloom. Pure drama.

FMV: $70

Hat #11-Pastel Petals Pillbox item
Hat #11-Pastel Petals Pillbox
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Petite pillbox with pastel lace, rhinestones, and bow. Whimsical charm.

FMV: $50

Hat #12-Golden Elegance item
Hat #12-Golden Elegance
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Shimmering gold hat with a bold navy rose accent. A true showstopper for any special occasion!

FMV: $70

Handbag #1 - Monogram Chic Set item
Handbag #1 - Monogram Chic Set
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Natural jute tote and matching pouch with bold “N” crest, perfect for stylish organization

FMV: $45

Handbag #2-The Work Bag item
Handbag #2-The Work Bag
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jute tote with playful bold lettering, ready to carry your daily hustle

FMV: $40

Handbag #3-Victoria’s Secret Logo Tote item
Handbag #3-Victoria’s Secret Logo Tote
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

White zip-top tote with iconic black logo print and metallic handles for a glam touch

FMV: $50

Handbag #4-Olive & Ivory Utility Tote item
Handbag #4-Olive & Ivory Utility Tote
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sleek white leather-look tote with olive front pocket and tan handles for modern function

FMV: $55

Handbag #5-Silver Luxe Crossbody item
Handbag #5-Silver Luxe Crossbody
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Metallic snakeskin crossbody with fringe tassel and gold chain strap for instant shine.

FMV: $60

Handbag #6-Love Pop Tote item
Handbag #6-Love Pop Tote
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Navy tote splashed with bold, colorful “LOVE” typography for a fun fashion statement

FMV: $45

Handbag #7-Chain Reaction Tote item
Handbag #7-Chain Reaction Tote
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Black leather-look tote with silver chain straps and studded trim for edgy sophistication

FMV: $55

Handbag #8-Black Python Luxe Tote item
Handbag #8-Black Python Luxe Tote
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Oversized faux-python bag with gold hardware for fierce yet versatile style

FMV: $65

Handbag #9-Classic Contrast Tote item
Handbag #9-Classic Contrast Tote
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

White Christian Siriano tote with black handles and mini matching bag charm

FMV: $60

Handbag #10-Studded Edge Crossbody item
Handbag #10-Studded Edge Crossbody
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Black crossbody with silver studs in a striking circular pattern for rockstar energy

FMV: $55

Handbag #11-Classic Black Everyday Tote item
Handbag #11-Classic Black Everyday Tote
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sleek, spacious, and effortlessly chic. Gold-tone hardware and multiple carry options make this your go-to bag for work or weekend

FMV: $55

Handbag #12- Harrods Signature Red Tote with Pouch item
Handbag #12- Harrods Signature Red Tote with Pouch
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Iconic Harrods luxury in bold red. Features a roomy interior and matching zip pouch — perfect for everyday sophistication

FMV: $75

Handbag #13-Leopart-Print Wristlet with Gold Chain item
Handbag #13-Leopart-Print Wristlet with Gold Chain
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wild style meets convenience. Compact, versatile, and ready to make a statement day or night

FMV: $45

Handbag #14-African Print Clutch with Ornate Handle item
Handbag #14-African Print Clutch with Ornate Handle
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vibrant Ankara pattern with a unique gold-tone handle. Eye-catching and perfect for special occasions

FMV: $55

Handbag #15-Cognac Shoulder Bag with Gold Accents item
Handbag #15-Cognac Shoulder Bag with Gold Accents
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Rich caramel tone, roomy compartments, and elegant gold hardware for timeless style

FMV: $60

Handbag #16-Black Crossbody with Gold Chain Detail item
Handbag #16-Black Crossbody with Gold Chain Detail
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Edgy meets functional. Perfect size for your essentials with a modern gold chain accent

FMV: $50

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing