Jack Arts Inc

Hosted by

Jack Arts Inc

About this event

STEWDIO ZERO: ICYMI - Demz Won't Save You from Fascism! (Merry X-Mas!!!)

20 Putnam Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Pay-It-Forward
$100

This rate supports free and affordable tickets for upcoming performances.

JACK Donation Ticket
$500

This ticket includes admission and an added contribution that helps JACK keep producing bold work and offering space to artists and neighbors. If you are able, choosing this tier helps sustain our programming, pay artists fairly, and keep our doors open to the community.

Student Tickets
$25

Student tickets are reserved for currently enrolled students. A valid student ID must be shown at the entrance. If no ID is presented, the ticket will be void.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!