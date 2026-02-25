STHS Music Dues & Attire

Band Dues ($45): pays for the student's end of the year banquet and contributes to the general fund
Choir Dues ($45): pays for student's end of year banquet and contributes to the general fund
Students who are in both Band and Choir just pay $45. They do not need to pay separate dues for each organization.
Families with multiple students: second student is half the price ($22.50)
Performing ensembles at the high school (both band and choir) wear formal black concert attire. These will be a one-time purchase as they will be worn every year.
Performing ensembles at the high school (both band and choir) wear formal black concert attire. These will be a one-time purchase as they will be worn every year.
"Bitey" Jersey with Logo and Numbers
Includes name up to 6 letters
Pep Band Jersey Includes name up to 6 letters. Additional Letters cost $.50 per letter but must be purchased in $1 increments.
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