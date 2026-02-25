STHS MUSIC BOOSTERS

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STHS MUSIC BOOSTERS

STHS Music Dues & Attire

Band Dues
$45

Band Dues ($45): pays for the student's end of the year banquet and contributes to the general fund

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Choir Dues
$45

Choir Dues ($45): pays for student's end of year banquet and contributes to the general fund

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Band & Choir Dues
$45

Students who are in both Band and Choir just pay $45. They do not need to pay separate dues for each organization.

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Band/Choir fee for 2nd+ student
$22.50

Families with multiple students: second student is half the price ($22.50)

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Concert Attire - Black Dress item
Concert Attire - Black Dress
$75

Performing ensembles at the high school (both band and choir) wear formal black concert attire. These will be a one-time purchase as they will be worn every year.

Concert Attire - Tuxedo Ensemble item
Concert Attire - Tuxedo Ensemble
$99

Performing ensembles at the high school (both band and choir) wear formal black concert attire. These will be a one-time purchase as they will be worn every year.

Spartan Pep Band Jersey
$38

"Bitey" Jersey with Logo and Numbers

Includes name up to 6 letters

Spartan Pep Band Jersey - Additional Letters
$1

Pep Band Jersey Includes name up to 6 letters. Additional Letters cost $.50 per letter but must be purchased in $1 increments.

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