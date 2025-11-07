Stick Time and Clinics

Goalie clinics are available to current fall season SRHL goalies.
If players are interested in subbing as goalie and would like an opportunity to attend the goalie clinic, please fill out this form with the dates your player will be available to attend*. If there are openings, players will be contacted on a first come, first serve basis.
*Interest sign up does not automatically sign your player up for this clinic as spots are limited and current goalies will be given priority. If there is space for your player, you will be contacted via email or phone.
Stick time will be comprised of a mix of free skate and coach instruction.
Time
5:00PM - 6:15PM
Dates
November 20, 2025
December 4, 2025
December 18, 2025
January 15, 2026
January 29, 2026
February 5, 2026
February 19, 2026
Limited to 20 skaters per session.
Family stick time and open skate before our adult league championship games. This will be open to all adult league and youth league players. Please be mindful of the other skaters on the rink and adjust accordingly.
Time
7:00PM - 8:00PM
Dates
November 18, 2025
November 19, 2025
Limited to 30 skaters per session
