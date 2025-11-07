Stick Time and Clinics

Goalie clinics are available to current fall season SRHL goalies.





If players are interested in subbing as goalie and would like an opportunity to attend the goalie clinic, please fill out this form with the dates your player will be available to attend*. If there are openings, players will be contacted on a first come, first serve basis.





*Interest sign up does not automatically sign your player up for this clinic as spots are limited and current goalies will be given priority. If there is space for your player, you will be contacted via email or phone.