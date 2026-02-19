Sticker Drawing in Keynote with JoAnne Knight

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AAEC District Members:
Alaska Gateway, Annette Island, Bering Strait, Bristol Bay Region CTE, Fairbanks orthopedic Star Borough, Haines Borough, Juneau Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough, Lower Kuskokwim, Nome Public Schools, Petersburg Borough, Sitka
AAEC District Members:
Alaska Gateway, Annette Island, Bering Strait, Bristol Bay Region CTE, Fairbanks orthopedic Star Borough, Haines Borough, Juneau Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough, Lower Kuskokwim, Nome Public Schools, Petersburg Borough, Sitka,
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