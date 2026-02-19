Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

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Alaska Arts Education Consortium Inc

About this event

Sticker Drawing in Keynote with JoAnne Knight

AAEC Member Districts
Free

AAEC District Members:

Alaska Gateway, Annette Island, Bering Strait, Bristol Bay Region CTE, Fairbanks orthopedic Star Borough, Haines Borough, Juneau Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough, Lower Kuskokwim, Nome Public Schools, Petersburg Borough, Sitka

Non Member Districts
$5

AAEC District Members:

Alaska Gateway, Annette Island, Bering Strait, Bristol Bay Region CTE, Fairbanks orthopedic Star Borough, Haines Borough, Juneau Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Kodiak Island Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough, Lower Kuskokwim, Nome Public Schools, Petersburg Borough, Sitka, 

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