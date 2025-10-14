K9 Stickers

Offered by
4" UV resistant high quality sticker.
Fawkes & I were in TX for 2 weeks to help find those missing from the devastating floods in July 2025. This sticker was created to honor the families, those lost, and the community we worked with. The proceeds will be used to pay for the travel expenses to & from Texas, as well as other deployment related expenses while there. We so appreciate your support that allows us to continue to do the work, and respond whenever the need arises. Thank you!
The K9s are all ready for Dia de Los Muertos...and Halloween!
These 2 1/2" stickers are UV resistant, and perfect for adding to your tumbler, laptop, water bottle, or anywhere you'd like to add a little Day of the Dead Fall Fun! Get a set for a loved one, or for yourself!
Keep the K9s close, take them wherever you go! Whether you're team Tango, Fawkes or India, they'll make you smile & warm your heart thinking of their silly antics and love for scritches.
These 2 1/2" stickers are made from high quality, UV resistant material so they'll last a long time! We honestly couldn't do what we do without your support, we do appreciate it!!
