Still Here Interest List

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About this event
Choose this option if you are interested in connection that shows up in person.
Village Visits create space for meaningful time together in homes, community settings, or licensed facilities. These visits are not rushed or structured around tasks. They are rooted in presence, conversation, and shared moments.
This option is for those who value connection that feels familiar, steady, and real.
This selection helps us understand how to best connect with you.
Choose this option if you are interested in a connection that continues from a distance.
Telepal offers simple, consistent check-ins through phone or virtual conversation. Each interaction is unhurried and centered on presence, creating a sense of familiarity and support over time.
This option is for those who prefer a connection that fits into their space while still feeling personal and steady.
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This selection helps us understand how to best connect with you.
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