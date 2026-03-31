Still Point Theatre Collective

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Still Point Theatre Collective

About this event

Still Point Theatre Collective Spring Salon

3325 West Wrightwood Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647, USA

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Thank you for supporting the event and for supporting Still Point Theatre Collective.


You do not have to attend the event to donate.


All funds generated will be go towards our 2026 events. Please use the generated receipts for tax purposes.

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Thank you for supporting the event and for supporting Still Point Theatre Collective.


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