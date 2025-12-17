Still, Rise!

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About this event
This event is free for all to attend. A Notion, A Scream operates as a gift economy - no one will be turned away for lack of donation. If you are so moved, donations will be gratefully accepted at the concert by cash, check, or card.
A Notion, A Scream operates as a gift economy. A $10 donation helps us cover facilities costs associated with this concert. A $25 donation helps us maintain our commitment to living wages for professional musicians. A $30 donation helps cover others who can't generally can't afford a concert. A $50 donation helps A Notion, A Scream grow and give back to other local non-profits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!