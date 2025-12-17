A Notion A Scream

Hosted by

A Notion A Scream

About this event

Still, Rise!

147 NW 19th Ave

Portland, OR 97209, USA

Free - or donate at the door
Free

This event is free for all to attend. A Notion, A Scream operates as a gift economy - no one will be turned away for lack of donation. If you are so moved, donations will be gratefully accepted at the concert by cash, check, or card.

Donate what you want
Pay what you can

A Notion, A Scream operates as a gift economy. A $10 donation helps us cover facilities costs associated with this concert. A $25 donation helps us maintain our commitment to living wages for professional musicians. A $30 donation helps cover others who can't generally can't afford a concert. A $50 donation helps A Notion, A Scream grow and give back to other local non-profits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!