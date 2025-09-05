Still Smiling Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
This raffle ticket offers you one chance to win. You must be present. You choose which gift you want to raffle your ticket towards.
This bundle offers 5 tickets to split however you choose on the gifts. You must be present to win!
This raffle ticket will be a different color & there is only ONE winner. You must be present to win. The winner will get half of the raffle earning, as a prize.
This bundle will provide 5 tickets towards the 50/50 raffle. This raffle ticket will be a different color & there is only ONE winner. You must be present to win. The winner will get half of the raffle earning, as a prize.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!