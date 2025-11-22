Still Standing Fashion Show 2026 - Panama City

Welcome to the "Still Standing Fashion Show 2026" where resilience meets creativity on the runway! This year’s groundbreaking event celebrates the strength of the human spirit through innovative fashion that tells stories of endurance and empowerment. Featuring the diverse designer, “Justmyne” and models who have overcome life's challenges, the show showcases sustainable and inclusive fashion that transcends traditional beauty norms. Join us as we redefine what it means to stand tall in the face of adversity, inspiring audiences to embrace their unique journeys and champion a more equitable fashion industry. Together, let's celebrate those who are still standing, no matter the odds!
Disclaimer: All sales are final. No refunds will be provided for any purchases made through our organization. By completing your transaction, you acknowledge that any amounts paid will be considered a donation to our nonprofit organization and will be used to support our mission and programs. Thank you for your generous support!
- Listing as a sponsor on all platforms of social media
- 1 (One) Event Ticket
- Listing as a sponsor on all platforms of social media
- Company/Personal logo listed on the event flyer & program
- Swag Bag
- 2 (Two) Event Tickets
- Listing as a sponsor on all platforms of social media
- Company/Personal logo listed on the event flyer & program
- Live Mentions throughout pre-event advertising & event.
- 1 (One) Ticket for $5,000 drawing during the show
- 2 (Two) Swag Bags
- 4 (Four) Event Tickets
1 - 6ft Table
1 - Tablecloth
1 - Chair
1 - Event Ticket
We’re excited to invite you to showcase your talent at The Still Standing Fashion Show featuring Justmyne on July 26th, 2025, in Panama City! This is your opportunity to present your unique designs to an enthusiastic audience and industry professionals while celebrating resilience and creativity in fashion.
Be part of an unforgettable evening filled with vibrant artistry and networking opportunities that could elevate your brand. Your collection could inspire and spark important conversations in the fashion world!
We can’t wait to see your extraordinary creations on the runway!
