Still Standing Fashion Show - Panama City

Welcome to the "Still Standing Fashion Show 2025" where resilience meets creativity on the runway! This year’s groundbreaking event celebrates the strength of the human spirit through innovative fashion that tells stories of endurance and empowerment. Featuring the diverse designer, “Justmyne” and models who have overcome life's challenges, the show showcases sustainable and inclusive fashion that transcends traditional beauty norms. Join us as we redefine what it means to stand tall in the face of adversity, inspiring audiences to embrace their unique journeys and champion a more equitable fashion industry. Together, let's celebrate those who are still standing, no matter the odds!





