Stingerettes Booster Club Items

Offered by
All Rookies, All New Officers, Elise
Only if you purchased
All Rookies Purchased and a few returners
Only if you purchased
Everyone is getting this except the officers
Make sure to read how many your daughter purchased and choose the quantity based on that.
Only if you ordered
All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet
This is for everyone- managers included-
Football, Contest, Spring Show, Sponsor
All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet
All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet
All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet
Officers and some team- check spreadsheet
Everyone
Everyone
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!