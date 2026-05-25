RHS Stingerette Bootbackers Inc.

Offered by

RHS Stingerette Bootbackers Inc.

Stingerettes Booster Club Items

Hat
$170

All Rookies, All New Officers, Elise

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Boots
$75

Only if you purchased

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Necktie
$12

All Rookies Purchased and a few returners

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Choker
$35

Only if you purchased

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Team Warm Up Jacket
$88

Everyone is getting this except the officers

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Tights
$22

Make sure to read how many your daughter purchased and choose the quantity based on that.

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Dance Paws
$26

Only if you ordered

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Rain Pullover
$65

All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet

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T-shirts
$75

This is for everyone- managers included-

Football, Contest, Spring Show, Sponsor

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Black Align Tank
$34

All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet

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Poms
$62

All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet

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Rain Hat Cover
$6

All Rookies and some returners- check the spreadsheet

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Backpack
$54

Officers and some team- check spreadsheet

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Managers Line Camp
$175
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Dancers Line Camp
$350

Everyone

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Booster Fee
$50

Everyone

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Officer Shirt
$30
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Officer Jacket
$68
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!