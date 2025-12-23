Stir Friday Night

Hosted by

Stir Friday Night

About this event

Stir Friday Night Presents: hAAPI hour an AAPI Community Showcase in the Heart of Argyle

1132 W Argyle St

Chicago, IL 60640, USA

Arts Supporter
$30

By purchasing tickets at this level, you help to pay our artists for their time and their talent. This is a general admission ticket.

Standard
$20

By purchasing tickets at this level, you help to pay our artists for their time and their talent. This is a general admission ticket with a $10 discount for those who need a more affordable option.

Artist
$10

This is a general admission ticket with a $20 discount for those who need a more affordable option, such as artists and industry.

Student
$5

This is a general admission ticket with a $25 discount for those who need a more affordable option, such as students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!