Stir Friday Night Presents: hAAPI hour an AAPI Community Showcase in the Heart of Argyle

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About this event
By purchasing tickets at this level, you help to pay our artists for their time and their talent. This is a general admission ticket.
By purchasing tickets at this level, you help to pay our artists for their time and their talent. This is a general admission ticket with a $10 discount for those who need a more affordable option.
This is a general admission ticket with a $20 discount for those who need a more affordable option, such as artists and industry.
This is a general admission ticket with a $25 discount for those who need a more affordable option, such as students.
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