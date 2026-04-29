Stitch For A Cause Virtual Auction

Wrap your little one in comfort with this beautifully hand-stitched baby blanket, crafted from ultra-soft, chunky yarn. Featuring a soothing blend of navy, slate blue, and creamy white tones, it’s perfect for nurseries, cuddling, stroller rides, or tummy time.





More than just a blanket, this piece represents a meaningful beginning. Created as part of the maker’s therapeutic journey, each stitch reflects a quiet moment of intention, healing, and care.





Made by Cheryl Doriah