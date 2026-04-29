Stitch For A Cause Virtual Auction

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Handmade crochet doll dressed in royal blue and white with detailed pearl and rose accessories with textured hair styling. A beautiful keepsake piece that celebrates sisterhood. Includes display stand.
Made by Belen Kelly
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Wrap your little one in comfort with this beautifully hand-stitched baby blanket, crafted from ultra-soft, chunky yarn. Featuring a soothing blend of navy, slate blue, and creamy white tones, it’s perfect for nurseries, cuddling, stroller rides, or tummy time.
More than just a blanket, this piece represents a meaningful beginning. Created as part of the maker’s therapeutic journey, each stitch reflects a quiet moment of intention, healing, and care.
Made by Cheryl Doriah
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This handcrafted latch hook throw pillow (with insert included) is a meaningful tribute to the cancer journey.
The butterfly design incorporates colors representing multiple types of cancer, symbolizing transformation, hope, and resilience.
Made with intention and care, this piece honors warriors, celebrates survivors, and remembers those who are gone but never forgotten.
This item is donated in loving memory of the maker’s grandmother, who passed away from cancer.
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Handmade with care, this reversible Zeta ruffled crochet hat is a true statement piece for any finer woman of Zeta Phi Beta.
Even better, it’s reversible—giving you two looks in one! Whether you’re dressing it up for an event, representing at a chapter meeting, or just adding a little Zeta flair to your everyday outfit, this hat is the perfect blend of cozy and classy.
Made by Bianca Ebanks
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Handmade crochet handbag featuring bold red fringe details and a textured stitch design. This piece is lightweight, stylish, and perfect for adding a fun pop of color to any outfit. Made with soft tshirt yarn.
Made by Belen Kelly
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Add a pop of color and incredible texture to your next outing with this hand-crocheted teal purse. The waffle stitch adds a gorgeous, dimensional look that stands out. It’s the perfect size to hold your phone, keys, wallet, and touch-up makeup. Stylish, comfortable, and unique.
Made by Bianca Ebanks
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Elevate your next outing with this beautifully hand-crocheted tote bag. Crafted in a charming, coastal-inspired blend of light and deep blues, this versatile bag is as functional as it is stylish.
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This miniature adorable, palm-sized boba tea plush fits snugly in your hand—ideal as a keychain, desk companion, or gift topper that’s guaranteed to spark smiles.
Bid now and bring home a tiny bubble tea buddy that’s brewed with creativity and stitched with charm.
Starting bid
Add a pop of cool color to your auction collection with this intricately crocheted beret, featuring a stunning mosaic pattern in variegated shades of sapphire, navy, and sky blue. Hand-crocheted from high-quality, durable yarn, this beanie showcases meticulous stitch work that results in a unique, textured finish that is both stylish and warm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!