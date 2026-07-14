STJ BOOSTER CLUB SEASON TICKETS

🏈 Two-Person Season Pass

The perfect option for couples, friends, or family members who never want to miss the action. Receive two personalized season passes for all regular season home games while helping support the STJ Football program.

Includes:

Admission for two (2) people to all regular season home games

Complimentary finger food buffet during home games (while supplies last)

Personalized pass - Photo on pass must match pass holder.

Fast entry at all home games, including off campus "home" games.

Finger food buffet will not be provided during any off campus games.

All Sales are final.

📋 Season Pass Policies

Valid for all 2026 STJ Football regular season home games only.

Season passes are non-transferable .

The name on each pass must match a valid photo ID .

No pass = No entry.

Lost, forgotten, or damaged passes cannot be replaced or redeemed on game day and must be repurchased.

No season pass sales after August 31.

Early Bird pricing ends August 15.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.

Every season pass purchased directly supports the STJ Football Booster Club by helping provide team meals, hydration, snacks, equipment needs, and resources for our players and coaches throughout the season.