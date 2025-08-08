STL Tornado Recovery Art Raffle

Valued at $250. Acrylic on wood panel. Available for local pickup only. Courtney Kenny Porto is a multidisciplinary artist creating bold, bright works that blend

abstraction, surrealism, and modern still life. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, she is best known for her vibrant color palettes, playful compositions, and surrealist animals. Her art explores themes of nostalgia, femininity, and humor, often with a whimsical twist.

Porto earned her B.A. in Studio Art from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, graduating

summa cum laude. Her work has been featured in numerous solo and juried exhibitions and is part of private and corporate collections across the country.

In addition to her studio practice, Porto is the illustrator behind Tender & True’s pet food

packaging. She is proudly represented by Anderson O’Brien Fine Art in Omaha, Nebraska and Rennie Art Company in Midlothian, Virginia.

Deeply rooted in her local art community, Porto recently served as Vice Chair of the Joslyn Art Museum’s Young Advocates 2024 Committee. She has also contributed to several public art initiatives, including the Omaha Summer Arts Festival’s Mural Cubes, the Nebraska By Heart

Project, and downtown Omaha’s electrical box beautification project.

Her work has garnered attention from numerous publications, including Omaha Magazine, Her

Magazine, The Reader, The Omaha World-Herald, and Bust Magazine. Beyond her own art,

Porto is passionate about arts education and has taught workshops, curated large-scale

exhibitions, and mentored emerging artists through various organizations.