Proud Art Stl

About this event

STL Tornado Recovery Art Raffle

3606 Arsenal St

St. Louis, MO 63116, USA

Polymer Clay Earrings item
Polymer Clay Earrings
$5

Valued at $30. Handcrafted by local artist lenna jove cyprus. Made of polymer clay and safe for sensitive ears. Can be shipped or picked up locally in St. Louis city.

Chartreuse Throw Blanket item
Chartreuse Throw Blanket
$5

50" x 60" Valued at $100. Handmade by Peggy Rhodes, artist and President of Proud Art STL. Available for local pickup.

Black Throw Blanket item
Black Throw Blanket
$5

50" x 60" Valued at $100. Handmade by Peggy Rhodes, artist and President of Proud Art STL. Available for local pickup.

Cornflower Blue Throw Blanket item
Cornflower Blue Throw Blanket
$5

50" x 60" Valued at $100. Handmade by Peggy Rhodes, artist and President of Proud Art STL. (color not well presented in picture). Available for local pickup.

Vintage Earrings item
Vintage Earrings
$5

Earrings were donated and restored by Axel Blicharz, they are noted as heavy. Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.

Shell Necklace 1 item
Shell Necklace 1
$5

Pink/purple shell on a white string x2, handmade by Axel Blicharz, two necklaces available for two winners.Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.

Shell Necklace 2 item
Shell Necklace 2
$5

Pink/purple shell on a white string x2, handmade by Axel Blicharz, two necklaces available for two winners.Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.

Triceratops in Flowers item
Triceratops in Flowers
$5

8.5" x 11" pencil and marker drawing of Triceratops in a flower field by Jim Kaegel.

Pride Brachiosaurus item
Pride Brachiosaurus
$5

8.5" x 11" pencil and colored pencil drawing of Brachiosaurus eating (?) a pride flag by Jim Kaegel

Parasaurolophus in Flowers item
Parasaurolophus in Flowers
$5

8.5" x 11" pencil and watercolor illustration of Parasaurolophus in a flower field by Jim Kaegel

Brachiosaurus in Flowers item
Brachiosaurus in Flowers
$5

8.5" x 11" pencil and watercolor illustration of a Brachiosaurus in a flower patch by Jim Kaegel

Chainlink Bracelet item
Chainlink Bracelet
$5

7.5" Chain bracelet by artist Erin Messias, can be increased or decreased as needed. Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.

Lino Print item
Lino Print
$5

10" x 13" linocut print of stylized bird by Lindsay Lutz.

Custom Portrait item
Custom Portrait
$5

A custom digital portrait of a person or pet by Alain McAlister

Horse Plush item
Horse Plush
$5

stands approx. 15" tall, hand-sewn and drafted by Sophie Kraujalis, features anti-pill fleece body, yarn hair, and button eyes.

South-city Painting item
South-city Painting
$5

This painting, depicting a line of houses in South St. Louis, was created by the late Mary Mosblech. Mary was a local teacher and artist. This piece was donated by Stephen Neville. The painting is framed.It is only available for pickup/dropoff in St. Louis and is not available for shipping.

Pair of Ceramic Mugs item
Pair of Ceramic Mugs
$5

Valued at $60. Handcrafted by Julie Villhard, whom you can find @MugsofMud on instagram. These are only available for local pickup/dropoff, not for shipping.

"My name is Julie Villhard. I am a potter and photographer, and I also run an art program at a pediatric rehab hospital, Ranken Jordan. I like to donate to The Trevor Project any time anyone purchases rainbow themed pottery from me. I will be at the Greentree Festival in Kirkwood park with a booth full of colorful pottery!"

American Dream Collage Print item
American Dream Collage Print
$5

"American Dream": 8.5x11 in. prints of multimedia collage on foam board. 5 prints available/5 winners chosen. Valued at $25 per print.These will be shipped by the artist. Anna Escoto Cox is an interdisciplinary Mexican-American and queer artist. Their work grapples with identity, human rights, colonialism, and the realities of living under late-stage capitalism.

A Rush of Patriotism Multimedia Collage item
A Rush of Patriotism Multimedia Collage
$5

"A Rush of Patriotism": multimedia collage on foam board, 20x30in. Estimated value $150. This will be shipped by the artist.

Anna Escoto Cox is an interdisciplinary Mexican-American and queer artist. Their work grapples with identity, human rights, colonialism, and the realities of living under late-stage capitalism.

Two Chickens item
Two Chickens
$5

Valued at $250. Acrylic on wood panel. Available for local pickup only. Courtney Kenny Porto is a multidisciplinary artist creating bold, bright works that blend

abstraction, surrealism, and modern still life. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, she is best known for her vibrant color palettes, playful compositions, and surrealist animals. Her art explores themes of nostalgia, femininity, and humor, often with a whimsical twist.

Porto earned her B.A. in Studio Art from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, graduating

summa cum laude. Her work has been featured in numerous solo and juried exhibitions and is part of private and corporate collections across the country.

In addition to her studio practice, Porto is the illustrator behind Tender & True’s pet food

packaging. She is proudly represented by Anderson O’Brien Fine Art in Omaha, Nebraska and Rennie Art Company in Midlothian, Virginia.

Deeply rooted in her local art community, Porto recently served as Vice Chair of the Joslyn Art Museum’s Young Advocates 2024 Committee. She has also contributed to several public art initiatives, including the Omaha Summer Arts Festival’s Mural Cubes, the Nebraska By Heart

Project, and downtown Omaha’s electrical box beautification project.

Her work has garnered attention from numerous publications, including Omaha Magazine, Her

Magazine, The Reader, The Omaha World-Herald, and Bust Magazine. Beyond her own art,

Porto is passionate about arts education and has taught workshops, curated large-scale

exhibitions, and mentored emerging artists through various organizations.

Digital Art
$5

You can choose from any of the artist's offerings liked here: https://tinyurl.com/digital-offering. You would receive the digital art and would be responsible for printing for yourself. One winner. The artist's instagram is chameleons.art

Cross Stitch Wall Hanging item
Cross Stitch Wall Hanging
$5

6.5" x 7" hand-stitched on a yellow embroidery hoop by Rebecca Boester. Available for local pickup.

Owl Painting item
Owl Painting
$5

20" x 32" owl by Ad Minoliti . Available for local pickup.

Flower Painting item
Flower Painting
$5

20" x 36" flower by Ad Minoliti. Available for local pickup.

Spotted Dog Painting item
Spotted Dog Painting
$5

36" x 32" dog painting by Ad Minoliti. Available for local pickup.

Table Still-Life item
Table Still-Life
$5

24" x 18" by Patricia Parker. Available for local pickup.

Seated Woman item
Seated Woman
$5

12" x 15" by Patricia Parker. Available for local pickup.

Wine Glass and Cork Painting item
Wine Glass and Cork Painting
$5

18" x 22" by Debra Winzen. Available for local pickup.

Geese Flying item
Geese Flying
$5

11.5" x 13.5" by Debra Winzen. Available for local pickup.

Woman Portrait item
Woman Portrait
$5

12" x 15" oil pastel by Shari Klein. Available for local pickup.

Vegetable Painting item
Vegetable Painting
$5

11" x 14" by Shari Klein. Available for local pickup.

Countryside item
Countryside
$5

14" x 11" oil painting by Shari Klein. Available for local pickup.

Zine Bundle item
Zine Bundle
$5

A bundle of zines (4 in total) by Ash Durrance. Themes are for those aged 18 or older. Available for local pickup only.

Small Prints Bundle item
Small Prints Bundle
$5

3 art prints by Ash Durrance. Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.

Painted Journal item
Painted Journal
$5

Hand-painted journal by Ash Durrance. Valued at $10. Available for local pickup and nationwide shipping.

Hand-beaded Junk Mirror item
Hand-beaded Junk Mirror
$5

Valued at $200. Hand-beaded mirror made by Ash Durrance. Available for local pickup only.

Feather Poster item
Feather Poster
$5

Illustration and information of a feather on hand-drawn poster by Ross Rhodes

Hand-painted Cherries item
Hand-painted Cherries
$5

Cute knick-knack by Ash Durrance. Three winners will be chosen. Available for local pick up or nationwide shipping.

Poetry Chapbook + Sticker item
Poetry Chapbook + Sticker
$5

Poems written by Ash Durrance. Valued at $15. Available for local pick up or nationwide shipping.

