STL Tornado Recovery Art Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
Valued at $30. Handcrafted by local artist lenna jove cyprus. Made of polymer clay and safe for sensitive ears. Can be shipped or picked up locally in St. Louis city.
50" x 60" Valued at $100. Handmade by Peggy Rhodes, artist and President of Proud Art STL. Available for local pickup.
50" x 60" Valued at $100. Handmade by Peggy Rhodes, artist and President of Proud Art STL. Available for local pickup.
50" x 60" Valued at $100. Handmade by Peggy Rhodes, artist and President of Proud Art STL. (color not well presented in picture). Available for local pickup.
Earrings were donated and restored by Axel Blicharz, they are noted as heavy. Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.
Pink/purple shell on a white string x2, handmade by Axel Blicharz, two necklaces available for two winners.Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.
Pink/purple shell on a white string x2, handmade by Axel Blicharz, two necklaces available for two winners.Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.
8.5" x 11" pencil and marker drawing of Triceratops in a flower field by Jim Kaegel.
8.5" x 11" pencil and colored pencil drawing of Brachiosaurus eating (?) a pride flag by Jim Kaegel
8.5" x 11" pencil and watercolor illustration of Parasaurolophus in a flower field by Jim Kaegel
8.5" x 11" pencil and watercolor illustration of a Brachiosaurus in a flower patch by Jim Kaegel
7.5" Chain bracelet by artist Erin Messias, can be increased or decreased as needed. Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.
10" x 13" linocut print of stylized bird by Lindsay Lutz.
A custom digital portrait of a person or pet by Alain McAlister
stands approx. 15" tall, hand-sewn and drafted by Sophie Kraujalis, features anti-pill fleece body, yarn hair, and button eyes.
This painting, depicting a line of houses in South St. Louis, was created by the late Mary Mosblech. Mary was a local teacher and artist. This piece was donated by Stephen Neville. The painting is framed.It is only available for pickup/dropoff in St. Louis and is not available for shipping.
Valued at $60. Handcrafted by Julie Villhard, whom you can find @MugsofMud on instagram. These are only available for local pickup/dropoff, not for shipping.
"My name is Julie Villhard. I am a potter and photographer, and I also run an art program at a pediatric rehab hospital, Ranken Jordan. I like to donate to The Trevor Project any time anyone purchases rainbow themed pottery from me. I will be at the Greentree Festival in Kirkwood park with a booth full of colorful pottery!"
"American Dream": 8.5x11 in. prints of multimedia collage on foam board. 5 prints available/5 winners chosen. Valued at $25 per print.These will be shipped by the artist. Anna Escoto Cox is an interdisciplinary Mexican-American and queer artist. Their work grapples with identity, human rights, colonialism, and the realities of living under late-stage capitalism.
"A Rush of Patriotism": multimedia collage on foam board, 20x30in. Estimated value $150. This will be shipped by the artist.
Anna Escoto Cox is an interdisciplinary Mexican-American and queer artist. Their work grapples with identity, human rights, colonialism, and the realities of living under late-stage capitalism.
Valued at $250. Acrylic on wood panel. Available for local pickup only. Courtney Kenny Porto is a multidisciplinary artist creating bold, bright works that blend
abstraction, surrealism, and modern still life. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, she is best known for her vibrant color palettes, playful compositions, and surrealist animals. Her art explores themes of nostalgia, femininity, and humor, often with a whimsical twist.
Porto earned her B.A. in Studio Art from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, graduating
summa cum laude. Her work has been featured in numerous solo and juried exhibitions and is part of private and corporate collections across the country.
In addition to her studio practice, Porto is the illustrator behind Tender & True’s pet food
packaging. She is proudly represented by Anderson O’Brien Fine Art in Omaha, Nebraska and Rennie Art Company in Midlothian, Virginia.
Deeply rooted in her local art community, Porto recently served as Vice Chair of the Joslyn Art Museum’s Young Advocates 2024 Committee. She has also contributed to several public art initiatives, including the Omaha Summer Arts Festival’s Mural Cubes, the Nebraska By Heart
Project, and downtown Omaha’s electrical box beautification project.
Her work has garnered attention from numerous publications, including Omaha Magazine, Her
Magazine, The Reader, The Omaha World-Herald, and Bust Magazine. Beyond her own art,
Porto is passionate about arts education and has taught workshops, curated large-scale
exhibitions, and mentored emerging artists through various organizations.
You can choose from any of the artist's offerings liked here: https://tinyurl.com/digital-offering. You would receive the digital art and would be responsible for printing for yourself. One winner. The artist's instagram is chameleons.art
6.5" x 7" hand-stitched on a yellow embroidery hoop by Rebecca Boester. Available for local pickup.
20" x 32" owl by Ad Minoliti . Available for local pickup.
20" x 36" flower by Ad Minoliti. Available for local pickup.
36" x 32" dog painting by Ad Minoliti. Available for local pickup.
24" x 18" by Patricia Parker. Available for local pickup.
12" x 15" by Patricia Parker. Available for local pickup.
18" x 22" by Debra Winzen. Available for local pickup.
11.5" x 13.5" by Debra Winzen. Available for local pickup.
12" x 15" oil pastel by Shari Klein. Available for local pickup.
11" x 14" by Shari Klein. Available for local pickup.
14" x 11" oil painting by Shari Klein. Available for local pickup.
A bundle of zines (4 in total) by Ash Durrance. Themes are for those aged 18 or older. Available for local pickup only.
3 art prints by Ash Durrance. Available for local pickup or nationwide shipping.
Hand-painted journal by Ash Durrance. Valued at $10. Available for local pickup and nationwide shipping.
Valued at $200. Hand-beaded mirror made by Ash Durrance. Available for local pickup only.
Illustration and information of a feather on hand-drawn poster by Ross Rhodes
Cute knick-knack by Ash Durrance. Three winners will be chosen. Available for local pick up or nationwide shipping.
Poems written by Ash Durrance. Valued at $15. Available for local pick up or nationwide shipping.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!