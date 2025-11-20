Hosted by

STMA Baseball Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

STMA Baseball Silent Auction - 2nd Annual

Pick-up location

5800 Jamison Ave NE, St Michael, MN 55376 (in entrance building to the Dome in cul-de-sac)

Paxton Thompson Signed Items item
Paxton Thompson Signed Items
$25

Starting bid

Signed Cleats, Hat, Card, Baseball of 2018 STMA Grad who currently pitches professionally for the Philadelphia Phillies!

Center Cut Meats Gift Card item
Center Cut Meats Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Center Cut Meats

Center Cut Meats Gift Card item
Center Cut Meats Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Center Cut Meats

Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card item
Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate to Chanticlear Pizza

Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card item
Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate to Chanticlear Pizza

Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card item
Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate to Chanticlear Pizza

Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card item
Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate to Chanticlear Pizza

Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card item
Chanticlear Pizza Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate to Chanticlear Pizza

D Michael B's Gift Card item
D Michael B's Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to D Michael B's

Si Senor Gift Card item
Si Senor Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Si Senor

Space Aliens Gift Cards item
Space Aliens Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

4 Individual - $5 Gift Certificates to Space Aliens ($20 value)

Space Aliens Gift Cards item
Space Aliens Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

4 Individual - $5 Gift Certificates to Space Aliens ($20 value)

152 Club Gift Basket item
152 Club Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to 152 Club
Sleeveless Shirt (Large)
Hat (Snap Back)

Pizza Hut - Free Pizza! item
Pizza Hut - Free Pizza!
$30

Starting bid

One Free Large Specialty Pizza per month for an entire year at Pizza Hut. Along with a Pizza Hut Coupon Book

Pizza Hut - Free Pizza! item
Pizza Hut - Free Pizza!
$30

Starting bid

One Free Large Specialty Pizza per month for an entire year at Pizza Hut. Along with a Pizza Hut Coupon Book

BJ's Sports Tavern - Gift Basket item
BJ's Sports Tavern - Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Hat (snap back)
Winter Hat
Long sleeve shirt (large - print in upper left chest)
3/4 sleeve shirt (extra small - red collar)
T-shirt (small - large white circle on front)
Tin Bucket

BJ's Sports Tavern - Gift Basket item
BJ's Sports Tavern - Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

$20 Gift Card

Hat (snap back)
Sweatshirt (Medium)
Dixxon Long Sleeve Flannel (Small)
Tin Bucket (not pictured)

Willy McCoys Gift Card item
Willy McCoys Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Willy McCoys

Willy McCoys Gift Card item
Willy McCoys Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to Willy McCoys

Culver's Gift Basket item
Culver's Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

- 2 value baskets
- 2 free scoop - dish or cone
- Pint of Custard
- Basketball
- Scoopie Plushie
- Cooler

Jersey Mike's Gift Cards (4) item
Jersey Mike's Gift Cards (4)
$20

Starting bid

4 - Jersey Mike's Gift Cards for a Free Regular Sub

Jersey Mike's Gift Cards (4) item
Jersey Mike's Gift Cards (4)
$20

Starting bid

4 - Jersey Mike's Gift Cards for a Free Regular Sub

Jersey Mike's Gift Cards (2) item
Jersey Mike's Gift Cards (2)
$10

Starting bid

2 - Jersey Mike's Gift Cards for a Free Regular Sub

Custom Cut & Color Salon & Spa Gift Card item
Custom Cut & Color Salon & Spa Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Custom Cut & Color Salon

Custom Cut & Color Salon & spa Gift Card item
Custom Cut & Color Salon & spa Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Custom Cut & Color Salon

Up North Hat - fitted item
Up North Hat - fitted
$5

Starting bid

Up North hat (size - extra small) Pacific Brand

Up North T-shirt item
Up North T-shirt
$5

Starting bid

Up North T-shirt (Large) Next Level Brand

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt item
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (Large)

Knights Baseball T-Shirt item
Knights Baseball T-Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Knights Baseball T-Shirt (X-Large - cotton)

Knights Baseball T-Shirt item
Knights Baseball T-Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Knights Baseball T-Shirt (Large) Champro

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt item
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (X-Large) BAW Brand

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt item
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (X-Large) Independent Brand

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt item
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (Large) BAW Brand

Up North Hat (Snapback) item
Up North Hat (Snapback)
$10

Starting bid

Up North Hat (Snapback) - Richardson Brand

Up North Sweatshirt item
Up North Sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Up North Sweatshirt (X-Large) - District Brand

Up North T-Shirt item
Up North T-Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Up North T-shirt (X-Large) - District Brand

Andy's Hometowne Pizza Gift Card item
Andy's Hometowne Pizza Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$35 Gift Certificate to Andy's Hometowne Pizza

Andy's Hometowne Pizza Gift Card item
Andy's Hometowne Pizza Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$35 Gift Certificate to Andy's Hometowne Pizza

Culvers Gift Card & Calendar item
Culvers Gift Card & Calendar
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card & Culver's Calendar with coupons for each month

Culvers Gift Card & Calendar item
Culvers Gift Card & Calendar
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card & Culver's Calendar with coupons for each month

Dehmer's Meats Basket item
Dehmer's Meats Basket
$40

Starting bid

$40 Gift Card

Rib Seasoning

BBQ Sauce

WC Pork Spice

Steak Sauce

T-Shirt with logo (Large)

Starbucks Tumbler (with straw cap) item
Starbucks Tumbler (with straw cap)
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler with straw cap (24 oz) ($24 value)

Starbucks Tumbler (with straw cap) item
Starbucks Tumbler (with straw cap)
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler with straw cap (24 oz) ($24 value)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz) ($20 value)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (16 oz) ($25 value)

Starbucks Vacuum Insulated Tumbler item
Starbucks Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Vacuum Insulated Tumbler (16 oz) ($25 value)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$10

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz) ($15 value)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler - Vacuum Insulated Cold Cup

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)

Starbucks Tumbler item
Starbucks Tumbler
$5

Starting bid

Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)

Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona item
Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona, Dark Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona item
Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona, Dark Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

Starbucks Coffee - Yukon Blend item
Starbucks Coffee - Yukon Blend
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Yukon Blend, Medium Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso Roast item
Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso Roast
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso, Blonde Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso Roast item
Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso Roast
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso, Blonde Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra item
Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra, Dark Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra item
Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra
$10

Starting bid

Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra, Dark Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)

ReAligned Living Gift Basket item
ReAligned Living Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

1) Initial Consultation (Adult or Child) or 1 Align Foot Zone

2) Creatine Monohydrate Gummies (90)

3) Bone Broth Protein

4) Muscle Creme
($185 value)

Coborn's Gift Basket item
Coborn's Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Coborn's Gift Basket:
- $50 Gift Card
- 3 - Bubbl'r - 6 packs (18 total)
- Bag of Snickers
- Bag of Butterfingers
- Bag of Gummy Bear

- Bag of Gummy Worms

Winter Basket (Donated by Peggy Schumm CPA) item
Winter Basket (Donated by Peggy Schumm CPA)
$40

Starting bid

Winter Gift Basket:
- 4 Lottery Tickets
- 1 Soft Blanket
- 2 Water Bottles w/ Straw
- 1 Josh Cabernet
- 1 Josh Champagne

- 2 Can Coozies
- 1 Pizza Cutter
- 1 Drizzled Popcorn

Orgain Basket item
Orgain Basket item
Orgain Basket
$40

Starting bid

Orgain Protein Powder 1lb - Peppermint Hot Cocoa

Orgain Protein Powder 2lb - Vanilla Bean

Orgain Blender Bottle 28oz

Nuun Sport Powder Lemon Lime 16Ct

Nuun Sport Powder All Out Orange 6ct

Nuun Zero Sugar Raspberry Lemonade

($120 Value)

Tom Brunansky Signed Hat item
Tom Brunansky Signed Hat
$5

Starting bid

Signed Tom Brunansky Hat (Right Fielder on Twins 1987 World Series Team)

Juan Berenguer Signed Picture item
Juan Berenguer Signed Picture
$5

Starting bid

Juan Berenguer Signed Picture (8x10) (Pitcher on 1987 Twins World Series team)

Kent Hrbek Signed Picture item
Kent Hrbek Signed Picture
$5

Starting bid

Kent Hrbek Signed Picture (8x10)

Frank Viola Signed Print item
Frank Viola Signed Print
$5

Starting bid

Frank Viola Signed Print (roughly 8x10)

Paul Molitor Signed Print item
Paul Molitor Signed Print
$5

Starting bid

Paul Molitor Signed Print (roughly 8x10)

Canterbury Club House Experience Package item
Canterbury Club House Experience Package
$40

Starting bid

Canterbury Club Package:
- 4 Live Racing Admission Passes
- Reserved Table on 3rd Floor Club House Level
- Menu & Cocktail Service
- Valid for 2026 Live Racing Season (May - September)
($100 Value)

Effectus - Personal Training Sessions item
Effectus - Personal Training Sessions
$40

Starting bid

Effectus Athletics - 3 - 45 Minute Personal Training Sessions

Effectus - Personal Training Sessions item
Effectus - Personal Training Sessions
$40

Starting bid

Effectus Athletics - 3 - 45 Minute Personal Training Sessions

Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (3) item
Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (3)
$15

Starting bid

3 - Free Large Pizza Coupons

Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (3) item
Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (3)
$15

Starting bid

3 - Free Large Pizza Coupons

Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (2) item
Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (2)
$10

Starting bid

2 - Free Large Pizza Coupons

Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (2) item
Domino's Pizza Gift Cards (2)
$10

Starting bid

2 - Free Large Pizza Coupons

Throw Blanket (50"x60") item
Throw Blanket (50"x60")
$20

Starting bid

Mink Sherpa Blanket - With STMA Knights Logo in corner - 50" x 60" ($45 value)

Graze & Gather Gift Basket item
Graze & Gather Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Graze & Gather Gift Basket:
- $50 off a Charcuterie service of your choice
- Charcuterie Board & Knife

Big Boar Gift Basket item
Big Boar Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Big Boar Gift Basket:
- $50 Gift Card
- Bottle of Hanover Heat
- Bottle of County Road 19
- Bottle of Crow River Sweet

Big Boar Gift Basket item
Big Boar Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Big Boar Gift Basket:
- $50 Gift Card
- Bottle of Hanover Heat
- Bottle of County Road 19
- Bottle of Crow River Sweet

Signed Brock Lesnar Poster item
Signed Brock Lesnar Poster
$10

Starting bid

Signed Brock Lesnar Poster - size 20" x 16"

Dairy Queen Cake Gift Card item
Dairy Queen Cake Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Dairy Queen Gift Card for a FREE 8" Cake

Owala Insulated Tumbler item
Owala Insulated Tumbler
$15

Starting bid

Owala Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler - 20 oz

Heated Bleacher Chairs (2) item
Heated Bleacher Chairs (2)
$40

Starting bid

2 - Heated Bleacher Chairs - with cup holders and arm rests ($119 value)

Top Golf Gift Cards item
Top Golf Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

$75 Top Golf Gift Card & $25 Game Play Bonus Card

Clamshell Beach Resort item
Clamshell Beach Resort
$100

Starting bid

7 Day Spring Getaway - April 10-17, 2026. Enjoy a relaxing week at one of Minnesota's finest lake resorts, nestled along the beautiful Whitefish Chain of Lakes ($1,850 value)

Due North Car Washes item
Due North Car Washes
$50

Starting bid

5 - Due North Premium Car Washes ($150 value)

Fox Hollow Golf Course item
Fox Hollow Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

4 Rounds and Cart - Valid anytime through 2026 season

El Bamba item
El Bamba
$25

Starting bid

$50 in gift certificates

Rockwoods item
Rockwoods
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate

Rockwoods item
Rockwoods
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate

The Hen & The Hog item
The Hen & The Hog
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate

The Hen & The Hog item
The Hen & The Hog
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate

The Hen & The Hog item
The Hen & The Hog
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate

Subway item
Subway
$10

Starting bid

3 Coupons for Free 6" Subs - 4 Coupons for Free Cookie

Subway item
Subway
$10

Starting bid

3 Coupons for Free 6" Subs - 3 Coupons for Free Cookie

Broadway Pizza (Rogers) item
Broadway Pizza (Rogers)
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Broadway Pizza (Rogers) item
Broadway Pizza (Rogers)
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Short or Tall item
Short or Tall
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Short or Tall item
Short or Tall
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Maynards item
Maynards
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Maynards item
Maynards
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Liberty Restaurant (Legion Post 567) item
Liberty Restaurant (Legion Post 567)
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!