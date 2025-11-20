STMA Baseball Silent Auction - 2nd Annual

Hosted by
About this event
5800 Jamison Ave NE, St Michael, MN 55376 (in entrance building to the Dome in cul-de-sac)
Starting bid
Signed Cleats, Hat, Card, Baseball of 2018 STMA Grad who currently pitches professionally for the Philadelphia Phillies!
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Center Cut Meats
Starting bid
Starting bid
$20 Gift Certificate to Chanticlear Pizza
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to D Michael B's
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to Si Senor
Starting bid
4 Individual - $5 Gift Certificates to Space Aliens ($20 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to 152 Club
Sleeveless Shirt (Large)
Hat (Snap Back)
Starting bid
One Free Large Specialty Pizza per month for an entire year at Pizza Hut. Along with a Pizza Hut Coupon Book
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hat (snap back)
Winter Hat
Long sleeve shirt (large - print in upper left chest)
3/4 sleeve shirt (extra small - red collar)
T-shirt (small - large white circle on front)
Tin Bucket
Starting bid
$20 Gift Card
Hat (snap back)
Sweatshirt (Medium)
Dixxon Long Sleeve Flannel (Small)
Tin Bucket (not pictured)
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to Willy McCoys
Starting bid
Starting bid
- 2 value baskets
- 2 free scoop - dish or cone
- Pint of Custard
- Basketball
- Scoopie Plushie
- Cooler
Starting bid
4 - Jersey Mike's Gift Cards for a Free Regular Sub
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 - Jersey Mike's Gift Cards for a Free Regular Sub
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Custom Cut & Color Salon
Starting bid
Starting bid
Up North hat (size - extra small) Pacific Brand
Starting bid
Up North T-shirt (Large) Next Level Brand
Starting bid
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (Large)
Starting bid
Knights Baseball T-Shirt (X-Large - cotton)
Starting bid
Knights Baseball T-Shirt (Large) Champro
Starting bid
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (X-Large) BAW Brand
Starting bid
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (X-Large) Independent Brand
Starting bid
Knights Baseball Sweatshirt (Large) BAW Brand
Starting bid
Up North Hat (Snapback) - Richardson Brand
Starting bid
Up North Sweatshirt (X-Large) - District Brand
Starting bid
Up North T-shirt (X-Large) - District Brand
Starting bid
$35 Gift Certificate to Andy's Hometowne Pizza
Starting bid
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card & Culver's Calendar with coupons for each month
Starting bid
Starting bid
$40 Gift Card
Rib Seasoning
BBQ Sauce
WC Pork Spice
Steak Sauce
T-Shirt with logo (Large)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler with straw cap (24 oz) ($24 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz) ($20 value)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (16 oz) ($25 value)
Starting bid
Vacuum Insulated Tumbler (16 oz) ($25 value)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz) ($15 value)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler - Vacuum Insulated Cold Cup
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)
Starting bid
Starbucks Tumbler (24 oz)
Starting bid
Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Cafe Verona, Dark Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Yukon Blend, Medium Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)
Starting bid
Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Blonde Espresso, Blonde Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bag of Starbucks Coffee - Sumatra, Dark Roast - 16 oz - ($20 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
1) Initial Consultation (Adult or Child) or 1 Align Foot Zone
2) Creatine Monohydrate Gummies (90)
3) Bone Broth Protein
4) Muscle Creme
($185 value)
Starting bid
Coborn's Gift Basket:
- $50 Gift Card
- 3 - Bubbl'r - 6 packs (18 total)
- Bag of Snickers
- Bag of Butterfingers
- Bag of Gummy Bear
- Bag of Gummy Worms
Starting bid
Winter Gift Basket:
- 4 Lottery Tickets
- 1 Soft Blanket
- 2 Water Bottles w/ Straw
- 1 Josh Cabernet
- 1 Josh Champagne
- 2 Can Coozies
- 1 Pizza Cutter
- 1 Drizzled Popcorn
Starting bid
Orgain Protein Powder 1lb - Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Orgain Protein Powder 2lb - Vanilla Bean
Orgain Blender Bottle 28oz
Nuun Sport Powder Lemon Lime 16Ct
Nuun Sport Powder All Out Orange 6ct
Nuun Zero Sugar Raspberry Lemonade
($120 Value)
Starting bid
Signed Tom Brunansky Hat (Right Fielder on Twins 1987 World Series Team)
Starting bid
Juan Berenguer Signed Picture (8x10) (Pitcher on 1987 Twins World Series team)
Starting bid
Kent Hrbek Signed Picture (8x10)
Starting bid
Frank Viola Signed Print (roughly 8x10)
Starting bid
Paul Molitor Signed Print (roughly 8x10)
Starting bid
Canterbury Club Package:
- 4 Live Racing Admission Passes
- Reserved Table on 3rd Floor Club House Level
- Menu & Cocktail Service
- Valid for 2026 Live Racing Season (May - September)
($100 Value)
Starting bid
Effectus Athletics - 3 - 45 Minute Personal Training Sessions
Starting bid
Starting bid
3 - Free Large Pizza Coupons
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 - Free Large Pizza Coupons
Starting bid
Starting bid
Mink Sherpa Blanket - With STMA Knights Logo in corner - 50" x 60" ($45 value)
Starting bid
Graze & Gather Gift Basket:
- $50 off a Charcuterie service of your choice
- Charcuterie Board & Knife
Starting bid
Big Boar Gift Basket:
- $50 Gift Card
- Bottle of Hanover Heat
- Bottle of County Road 19
- Bottle of Crow River Sweet
Starting bid
Big Boar Gift Basket:
- $50 Gift Card
- Bottle of Hanover Heat
- Bottle of County Road 19
Starting bid
Signed Brock Lesnar Poster - size 20" x 16"
Starting bid
Dairy Queen Gift Card for a FREE 8" Cake
Starting bid
Owala Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler - 20 oz
Starting bid
2 - Heated Bleacher Chairs - with cup holders and arm rests ($119 value)
Starting bid
$75 Top Golf Gift Card & $25 Game Play Bonus Card
Starting bid
7 Day Spring Getaway - April 10-17, 2026. Enjoy a relaxing week at one of Minnesota's finest lake resorts, nestled along the beautiful Whitefish Chain of Lakes ($1,850 value)
Starting bid
5 - Due North Premium Car Washes ($150 value)
Starting bid
4 Rounds and Cart - Valid anytime through 2026 season
Starting bid
$50 in gift certificates
Starting bid
$50 Gift certificate
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
3 Coupons for Free 6" Subs - 4 Coupons for Free Cookie
Starting bid
3 Coupons for Free 6" Subs - 3 Coupons for Free Cookie
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate
